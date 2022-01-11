“Everyone has been impressed” – Alan Shearer names Chelsea talent in Premier League team of the season so far

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has named Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in his Premier League team of the season so far. The Englishman, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, has had an incredible campaign up until this point.

Shearer picked Gallagher as part of his midfield three, alongside West Ham's Declan Rice and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. He explained:

“In midfield, I’m going with Conor Gallagher. On loan from Chelsea, up to now, he’s been a main driving force in that Crystal Palace team. Everyone has been impressed with the way he has played.”

This is a huge call from Shearer given the wealth of talented midfielders in the Premier League. The Newcastle legend chose to go with Gallagher over the likes of N'Golo Kante, Phil Foden and Mason Mount.

Gallagher has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season, having scored six goals and provided three assists across his 17 appearances so far. The 21-year old's performances has also earned him a call-up to the England national team

The Blues signed Gallagher from Charlton Athletic in 2019. Since then, the midfielder has had loan spells at Swansea, West Brom and now Crystal Palace. The Englishman seems to have a bright future ahead of him, given the progress he's made in his young career so far.

"Will he play regularly?" - Shearer casts doubt over Gallagher's future at Chelsea

Gallagher in action for Crystal Palace

Shearer was asked whether he can see Gallagher joining Newcastle in the summer. The pundit ruled out his departure, but did explain how he thinks the midfielder could be tempted to leave if he does not get enough playing time at the club. He said:

"There is zero chance that Gallagher joins Newcastle in the January window. In the summer, he is expected to return to Palace, with no permanent clause inserted in his current loan. It depends what Chelsea are planning. He has certainly done enough to earn a place in Chelsea’s squad going forward under Thomas Tuchel. But given the level of quality in Chelsea’s midfield, will he play regularly? If that is not the case, he might depart."

"Of course, Newcastle would have to remain in the Premier League for Gallagher to even consider a move. But there is no doubt that they have the pull, financially and in terms of offering Gallagher a starting role."

