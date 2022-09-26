“Everyone has to know what they have to do on the pitch” – Philipp Lahm explains why he doesn’t understand Sadio Mane’s role at Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane doesn't seem to have found himself a stable ground at Bayern Munich despite his promising start to life at the Allianz Arena this season.

Discussing the attacker's stint in Germany so far, former Bavarian defender Philip Lahm explained that he doesn't understand his role in the team.

Sadio Mane's transfer to Bayern Munich was one of the most popular transfers of the summer.

The Senegalese left Liverpool to join the Bundesliga giants in a deal worth €32 million, as per Transfermarkt, signing a three-year deal that will keep him in Munich until the summer of 2025.

The attacker has had a promising start to life at the Allianz Arena, winning the German Super Cup just a few weeks after his arrival.

He is currently one of the most prolific forwards in the squad at the moment, having recorded five goals to his name in 11 appearances across all competitions so far.

Despite those numbers, the attacker's role on the pitch has been far from defined. Mane was deployed as a centre-forward in the 1-0 defeat to Augsburg last time out, and he also featured on the left wing in the 2-0 victory over Barcelona.

After watching the Senegalese alternating between these positions since landing at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm couldn't help but question the attacker's exact role on the pitch.

The German told Bild TV, via Liverpool Echo:

“Mane’s qualities are out of question, but it’s crucial that roles must be clearly assigned. I don’t see that at the moment. I currently don’t understand how the roles are defined. Everyone has to know what they have to do on the pitch."

What's next for Sadio Mane and Bayern Munich?

Sadio Mane in action for Bayern Munich during the 1-0 loss to Augsburg last time out

The attacker is currently with the Senegalese national team, who are participating in friendly games during the international break at the moment.

He scored once in the 2-0 victory over Bolivia on Saturday and is expected to lead the attack once again when the Lions of Teranga lock horns with Iran tomorrow.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will return to action after the international break this week and are scheduled to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The Bavarians will be eager to return to winning ways after failing to pick up a victory in each of their last three Bundesliga games.

