“Everyone knows exactly what’s gonna happen” - England U21s coach says Arsenal talent Ethan Nwaneri has ‘same finish’ as Chelsea star

England under-21 head coach Lee Carsley has compared Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri to Chelsea's Noni Madueke. Nwaneri has been quite impressive for the Gunners this season, registering eight goals and one assist from 29 games.

The 18-year-old has started 12 games already for the north London side and is highly rated at the club. Nwaneri scored a stunning goal in the England under-21 team's recent 4-2 win over Portugal.

Speaking after the game, Carsley said that he would be in touch with Arsenal to ensure that the Englishman isn't overworked.

"I think it’s definitely a finish that he’s got. Noni’s [Madueke’s] got the same finish where everyone knows exactly what’s gonna happen, but you just cannot stop it. So you know he’s gonna go, touch, finish and he took his goal so well," said Carsley (via Metro).

He continued:

"But what we have to keep remembering, [is that] he’s 18 [years old], like [it is] unbelievable. So we just have to encourage these guys, it’s important the rest of the team support him as well because I’m not sure it’s always gonna be as progressive as it is."

He concluded:

"But God, what an impression he’s made. It’s important that we look after him and make sure that, going to the tournament (Under-21 Euros) in the summer, is the right thing. We’ll obviously work with Arsenal and make sure that we’re on the same page."

Noni Madueke has registered eight goals and four assists from 28 games for Chelsea this season, 21 of which have been starts. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Are Chelsea eyeing a former Arsenal ace?

Chelsea have been handed the chance to sign former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer. According to The Sun, the Englishman could leave Southampton despite only arriving last summer.

After dropping behind David Raya in the pecking order, Ramsdale left the Gunners last year to join the Saints in search of regular football. The 26-year-old has played regularly this season, but his team have struggled in the Premier League.

Southampton are currently at the bottom of the league table, with just nine points from 29 games. They now expect Ramsdale to leave this summer in search of greener pastures.

Chelsea are in the market for a new custodian following Robert Sanchez's recent struggles. Ramsdale was impressive during his time with Arsenal and could be a fine choice for the job.

