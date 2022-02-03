"Everyone knows how good he is" - Saul Niguez explains why Eden Hazard has struggled since moving from Chelsea to Real Madrid

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard's blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid is still one of the most talked about deals in the recent history of football. Fans had huge expectations around Hazard but the Belgian has struggled to adapt to La Liga.

Chelsea's Saul Niguez discussed the reasons for Hazard's struggle at Madrid in a recent interview on Chelsea's official website. The Spaniard pointed out how difficult it is for a PL player to adapt to La Liga.

Eden Hazard at Chelsea was an absolute treat for Chelsea fans and a nightmare for rival fans to watch. The Belgian has made 352 appearances for the Blues during his seven-year stint with the club and has scored 110 goals and 92 assists.

The 31-year-old helped the club win two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup. Hazard was also awarded the Young Player of the year thrice in his stint with Chelsea

After dominating the Premier League for seven years as a Chelsea star, Hazard moved to Madrid to elevate his status as a world class player. Real Madrid paid a whopping €115 milion to the Blues to complete the transfer in 2019.

It's been three years since the move happened and so far Hazard's career at Madrid has been a huge let down. The Belgian has only made 61 appearances for Los Blancos since joining them in 2019 and has only scored 6 goals and laid down 10 assists.

One of the major factors that influenced Hazard's downfall was the series of injuries that he suffered over the course of the last three years. However, when fully fit, the Belgian hasn't been able to convince his manager with his performances.

In a recent interview released by Chelsea's official website, Saul Niguez discussed Eden Hazard and why he has been struggling in Spain. Saul stated that Hazard has been struggling at Real Madrid due to his inability to adapt to a new tactical game.

The Spaniard then added that it is always easy for a La Liga player to adapt to the Premier League but it's not the same for someone moving to Spain from England.

"For example, I was talking to my friends the other day about Eden Hazard. When he was here, he was easily one of the best players in the world and then he goes to La Liga and has his own difficulties because it’s a totally different game."

Saul added:

"Here he had more one-vs-ones and two-vs-ones but in La Liga, because everyone knows how good his team is and how good he is, other teams make it much more difficult for him. Here it’s happening a bit in reverse, although I think it’s a bit easier to adapt from La Liga to the Premier League than from the Premier League to La Liga."

Will Real Madrid consider selling former Chelsea star Eden Hazard during summer 2022?

The summer transfer window of 2022 is set to be one of the busiest in recent years. Real Madrid have already made their first move by offering a humungous contract to PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who will be a free agent come this summer. With Mbappe on his way to Santiago Benabeu, the future of Eden Hazard seems to be a huge question mark.

The 31-year-old is already finding it very difficult to get some game time under current Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti. Therefore, the only way Hazard can revive his career is by leaving Real Madrid in 2022.

The club may be willing to sell the player but are unsure whether there will be any suitors for the Belgian. A fairytale return to Stamford Bridge is always on the cards. But Blues fans will have to be patient in that case to see whether Chelsea will bring in a player who is a shadow of his former self.

