“Everyone knows that he should have won the Ballon d’Or” – Matty Cash expresses disappointment about 'unreal' player missing award

Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash has hailed Robert Lewandowski as the best in the business, claiming the Poland international should’ve won the Ballon d’Or in 2021.

Robert Lewandowski came up short in the Ballon d’Or race this year, finishing behind Lionel Messi, who won it for the seventh time. Although Messi had the Copa America and Copa del Rey to show for his efforts, many believe the Argentine should’ve finished behind Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich man has outperformed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the last few seasons, but has not been rewarded for it yet. Although he won the treble with the Bavarians in the 2019-20 season, Lewandowski did not get the award due to COVID-19. Last season, he fired Bayern Munich to another Bundesliga title, but was once again ignored by the jury.

Cash, who has witnessed the genius of Robert Lewandowski first-hand in the Poland national team, has been left disappointed by Ballon d’Or rankings. He has outlined the exploits of his compatriot, claiming Ballon d’Or should have gone to the Bayern Munich number 9 this year.

Speaking to Birmingham Mail, Cash said:

"I was doing finishing drills with him - he’s just unreal. His stats over the last few years have been phenomenal, better than anyone. Everyone knows that he should have won the Ballon d’Or, I think, but it’s not his decision."

In terms of goals, Robert Lewandowski enjoyed his best-ever year in professional football in 2021. He scored 69 goals over the 12 months, matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s best-ever return for club and country.

Lewandowski expresses Ballon d’Or disappointment, picks himself in Messi-Ronaldo debate

Robert Lewandowski has voiced his frustration after being denied the Ballon d’Or in 2021, stressing he was better than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked to pick between Ronaldo and Messi, the Bayern Munich ace said:

“I choose Lewandowski. I've had so many questions about the Ballon d'Or. Last year they canceled it, I couldn't go, I won everything I could win. This year I scored 69 goals in one season so you know.”

Lewandowski has handsomely outscored both Messi and Ronaldo in the 2021-22 campaign. The Poland international already has 30 goals this season, while Messi and Ronaldo are stuck at six and 13 goals respectively.

