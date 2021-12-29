“I choose myself” - Robert Lewandowski provides bullish response when quizzed on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Bayern Munich star Roberto Lewandowski chose himself when he was asked who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Poland star finished second behind Messi in the race for the Ballon d’Or this season despite a record-breaking season at Bayern Munich.

The forward broke Gerd Muller’s record of most goals scored (40) in a single Bundesliga season earlier this year.

When asked who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview at the Expo Dubai, Lewandowski said:

"I choose Lewandowski. I've had so many questions about the Ballon d'Or. Last year they cancelled it, I couldn't go, I won everything I could win. This year I scored 69 goals in one season so you know…

“I did everything that I could do, because in the Champions League against PSG I was injured, I couldn't play. But with my performance, with myself, if I stand in front of the mirror I can say to myself "you did everything that you can, you scored 69 goals, you won the German league and you can be proud of yourself."

“I respect other players because they are great players but I know that for me it's important to be myself and think always positively.”

Lewandowski continues to score goals after being denied the Ballon d’Or

Robert Lewandowski is showing no signs of slowing down this season as he continues to score goals in abundance.

The 33-year old has scored nine goals in the Champions League so far and is the second-highest goal-scorer in the competition this season.

His 19 goals in the Bundesliga have helped Bayern Munich open up a nine-point lead over title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

It remains to be seen if he will match or even score more than last season’s tally of 41 goals in the league. It would be quite an achievement if he does so.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo slowing down in the twilight of their respective careers, Lewandowski will hope to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or next year.

