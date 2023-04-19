"Everyone has their own particular style" - Erik ten Hag heaps praises on 'complete' Manchester United star ahead of UEL clash against Sevilla

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag heaped praise on David de Gea ahead of the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League second leg quarter-final clash against Sevilla.

The Red Devils will enter the clash at Seville after drawing the first leg at Old Trafford with a score of 2-2. Ten Hag addressed the media ahead of the match and was asked about de Gea's form.

The Dutch manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Stopping goals - that is the main job for a goalkeeper. Everyone has their own particular style. Nowadays, in possession, it has become more and more important at top levels. But at the end of the day it is about stopping goals; shots; crosses; one-on-ones. I think David is a complete goalkeper."

De Gea has made 47 appearances for Manchester United across competitions so far this campaign. The Spaniard has kept 21 clean sheets.

De Gea's current contract with Manchester United, however, will run out in the summer. The player is yet to pen an extension regarding a new deal.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about his expectations from Sevilla

Sevilla possess one of the most passionate fans on the European circuit. Hence, taking on the Spanish side in their own backyard is never an easy task.

Ten Hag was quizzed on how much the crowd would play a part in the second leg. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"You have to use motivation as a tool and control it. The timing of that is important. In big games especially, you have to know how to use it. We need to focus on the game and the play the best game we can."

Midfielder Christian Eriksen was also asked about his expectations from the game. The Dane said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We let them in the game in the first game. We had good control for the first hour of the game. They have had a lot of different coaches this season, but they are now starting to win games. They have a good team, a good shape and some very good individuals."

Manchester United squandered a 2-0 lead in the first leg. While Marcel Sabitzer scored an early brace, own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire allowed Sevilla to share the spoils at Old Trafford.

Poll : 0 votes