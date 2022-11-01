"Everyone in the public can see" - Chelsea star Raheem Sterling explains what people are saying about Arsenal

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has heaped praise on Premier League leaders Arsenal for their sublime start to the ongoing 2022-23 season.

The Gunners leapfrogged defending champions Manchester City to the top spot in the Premier League table with a resounding 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

The club are currently on 31 points from 12 matches, two ahead of Pep Guardiola's side.

Operating in an offensive 4-2-3-1 setup, the Mikel Arteta-coached outfit have turned a lot of heads this season, dropping points in just two games.

The north London outfit, who finished fifth last term, have also registered statement wins against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via HITC), Sterling lauded the Gunners and labeled their style of play as 'beautiful'. He elaborated:

"Everyone in the public can see that they have had a great start to the season. They are playing some beautiful stuff. They are a team that have been building for a few years now. Mikel [Arteta] has got them playing some free-flowing football, that's for sure."

Chelsea, on the other hand, are currently sixth in the standings, with 21 points from 12 games after recently losing 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

When asked about the Blues' Premier League home clash against Arsenal on Sunday (6 November), Sterling provided his assessment. He added:

"That's what we are looking to do, to keep building and it's a game that will be a really interesting one. They are a possession-dominant team, and so are we ourselves. I think it will be a good match."

Both teams are set to wrap up their respective continental fixtures before the London derby. While Chelsea will host Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (2 November), Arsenal will host FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League a day later.

Ian Wright offers bold prediction for upcoming Chelsea-Arsenal showdown

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via HITC), Arsenal legend Ian Wright backed the Gunners to defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League next weekend. He said:

"It's the way that they played, it was so disorganised. I know they have lost one in ten. The way they played the other day, that's not good form if you look at the teams that are coming. If he doesn't make them more solid, then I think it will happen again."

Wright asserted that his former team will beat their city rivals if Blues manager Graham Potter fails to tweak his faltering system. He added:

"He has got the players to do that – why it's still a tough game for Arsenal is because if Chelsea change that, then they are playing in a London derby, at home, then the visitors are going to be properly tested. If they don't, then Arsenal will beat them."

