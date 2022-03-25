“Everyone has the right to whistle, to insult” – Michel Platini claims PSG fans are ‘allowed’ to boo Lionel Messi 

French football icon Michel Platini has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are 'allowed' to boo Lionel Messi. Platini, one of French football's greatest players ever, has stated that Lionel Messi should have no complaints about the actions of the PSG fans as 'the customer is always right'.

Messi, along with Neymar and several teammates, were subject to booing and whistling by the Parc des Princes faithful during their 3-0 win over Bordeaux earlier this month.

Platini, who is a consecutive three-time Ballon d'Or winner, has said that he was also whistled at the Parc des Princes in the past. However, he believes that fans have every right to do so. The 66-year-old told RMC Sport, as quoted by Express:

“[Messi] understands them as well but it does hurt. I was also whistled at in the Parc des Princes. But never at Saint-Etienne, nor at Juventus. You are allowed to whistle. The customer is always right. I wouldn’t do it myself."

“Everyone has the right to whistle, to insult… the football pitch is an outlet. You’re allowed to, but it’s a bad experience [for the player]."

Fans appeared to be frustrated following the Parisian giants' Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino's side saw a 2-0 aggregate lead overcome by a Karim Benzema hat-trick. The Bordeaux game took place just four days after the match and fans took out their frustration on the players, with Messi being heavily targeted.

LOAL @loal_worldwide Thierry Henry perfectly explains why PSG fans don't deserve Lionel Messi. Thierry Henry perfectly explains why PSG fans don't deserve Lionel Messi.🐐 https://t.co/bNqAqycDTb

Expectations were quite naturally very high from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner when he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. However, the 34-year-old has not quite been able to reach his usual heights in his new surroundings.

The Argentine maestro has just found the back of the net twice in 18 games in Ligue 1 this season. His five goals in the Champions League were not enough to help the French side make it to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Can Lionel Messi turn things around at PSG?

Lionel Messi certainly has not had the best start to life away from Barcelona for the first time in his club career. Things don't look promising for the 34-year-old in the French capital. However, given his obvious quality, Messi can always turn things around.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Lionel Scaloni: “Messi is not affected with PSG whistles, he is very good with us.” Lionel Scaloni: “Messi is not affected with PSG whistles, he is very good with us.” https://t.co/AtliTCNX2S

PSG might have a new manager this summer and could also see an overhaul in the dressing room. If his form improves, Messi could be one of the cornerstones of the PSG side for a few years to come.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar