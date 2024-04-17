Andreas Pereira has opened up on Angel Di Maria's move to Manchester United back in 2014.

Di Maria, after helping Real Madrid win the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League, moved to Old Trafford for a then-British record £59.7 million fee. Back at that time, Di Maria was one of the best wingers in the world. Pereira, his teammate at Manchester United, has now reflected on how fellow Red Devil players were excited after watching Di Maria train.

Pereira claimed that United stars thought they were going to win the league after watching the Argentine's quality firsthand.

"Di Maria, when he arrived from the first session he did, he was unbelievable. He arrived from the Champions League final being the best player. He did the first session and everyone said- seriously, everyone said- we're going to win the league. This guy is amazing," he said (via Mirror).

Di Maria, however, made only 32 appearances for Manchester United, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists. He left the club in 2015 after burglars attempted to raid his home. The Argentine moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

About Di Maria's underwhelming United spell, Pereira said:

"I didn't know what happened. It was crazy, he didn't adapt, and then the thing happened with his family, I think this has a big thing to do. [I saw] a big player like this can't play for United, the pressure is there. It's difficult to play for United and wear seven, it's' difficult."

Angel Di Maria's words on his failed Manchester United move

Angel Di Maria joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 for a reported £44 million fee. His Old Trafford spell was nowhere near as successful as many expected it to be.

Di Maria pointed out life in England and his relationship with then-United coach Louis van Gaal as the primary reasons behind leaving.

"Honestly, we were not happy. In the beginning, we were a little happy and then things got complicated. Life in England was difficult and it isn't easy for a South American. Some people adapt, but for others, it is harder," he said (via the aforementioned source).

"I didn't get on very well with the coach. So I believe the decision to join Paris was the best solution," Di Maria added.

Manchester United, meanwhile, went on to sign a young Memphis Depay as Angel Di Maria's successor for the No. 7 shirt.

