"Everyone is saying good things about me, I have more confidence" - Real Madrid star believes he is one of the favorites to win Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has opened up on his Ballon d'Or chances and acknowledged that he is among the favorites to win the individual award. The Brazilian attacker admitted that he would be happy if he indeed won the most prestigious individual prize in world football.

The Real Madrid star also insisted that he feels confident with people rooting him for the Ballon d'Or. He said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra on X (formerly Twitter):

“I know I’m one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or, and if I can win it, I will be very happy. I don’t really like talking about myself or about the Ballon d’Or. But it’s something that in the last few months everyone has been talking about."

Vinicius Junior added:

"Everyone is talking and wishing the best for me, and I end believing that I’m the best, and each day that goes by on the pitch, because everyone is saying good things about me, I have more confidence.”

Vinicius Junior had a stellar season for Real Madrid last time out playing a pivotal role in the club's success both domestically as well as in Europe. Carlo Ancelotti's side won their 36th La Liga title and 15th Champions League title last season.

The Brazilian scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos last season. The 24-year-old is the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or for his exploits which will make him the first Brazilian to win it since Kaka in 2007.

Journalist claims Barcelona target rejected a move to Camp Nou as he wants to play for Real Madrid

In-demand Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams reportedly snubbed an offer from Barcelona as he dreams of playing for Los Blancos. Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda (via El Nacional) has insisted that the Euro 2024 winner hopes to don the Los Blancos shirt one day. Inda said:

"Nico Williams was about to sign for Barcelona , but his dream has been, is and will be to play for Real Madrid. An elite player as brutal as him wants to play in a super-elite team... and what's cool about him? Real Madrid."

Barcelona looked determined to land Williams this summer despite their financial woes. However, the Spain international rejected advances from Joan Laporta and ended up staying at Athletic Bilbao.

Madrid have no shortage of talent and depth on the flanks which could mean that Williams might have to wait for his chances to join Los Blancos. However, with Rodrygo's future at the Santiago Bernabeu subject to speculations, Williams could get his wish should the Brazilian seek a move away.

