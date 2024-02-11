“Everyone was sleeping” - Thomas Tuchel slams Bayern Munich players for conceding ‘cheap’ opening goal against Leverkusen

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel critiqued his players for conceding a 'cheap' opening goal in the 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday (February 10).

The Bavarian side seemingly switched off during a throw-in situation in the 18th minute, following which Josip Stanisic tapped home a low-driven ball across the face of the goal.

Addressing this goal, Tuchel said after the match (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It's our responsibility. We needed Sacha there with his speed against Tella and Frimpong. Everyone was just sleeping in the first goal. That was a very cheap goal to concede."

Tuchel's men failed to get back into the game as they conceded early in the second half as well to Alex Grimaldo (50'). Jeremie Frimpong wrapped the night's scoring when he found an empty net in injury time, with Manuel Neuer placed in the opposition box for a corner (90+5').

This result could be crucial in determining the title at the end of the season. Borussia Dortmund were the last team to pip Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title back in the 2011/12 season.

Following this defeat, the Bavarian side are five points behind Xabi Alonso's team, who lead the German top flight after 21 matches. Tuchel and Co. will now prepare for their round of 16 UEFA Champions League meeting against Lazio in midweek (February 14).

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will take on eighth-placed Heidenheim in the league on Saturday (February 17).

Thomas Muller reacts to Bayern Munich's disappointing loss to title rivals

Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller was quick to express his disappointment following his side's 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. The 34-year-old came on as a second-half-substitute (60') but failed to turn the game around for his team.

The German champions managed fewer efforts (nine and 14) and shots on target (one and eight) compared to their opposition in the match. Speaking after the match, Muller said (via Mirror):

"To be honest, I'm p****d off. We’re much braver in training. We lacked courage. Sometimes you have to speak about the players. It’s not just about the coach. We have to step up.”

This season, the German forward has made 19 league appearances, bagging one goal and seven assists, while starting just eight of those fixtures. Overall, Muller has played 691 matches for Bayern Munich, scoring 237 goals and assisting 264.