“Everyone in the stadium must know” – Tuchel urges Chelsea star to show his true potential despite “tough competition”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to show his true potential in the Blues' upcoming games.

Loftus-Cheek has had a difficult time at Chelsea since transitioning into the first team back in 2015. Injuries have consistently derailed a promising career while he has also often found himself low in the pecking order due to the quality in the Blues midfield.

However, under Tuchel, Loftus-Cheek is slowly rediscovering himself this season. The midfielder has already made 12 appearances this season, contributing three assists. Loftus-Cheek has received those minutes despite facing stiff competition from the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Saul Niguez.

Tuchel has now praised the Englishman for the same and urged him to unlock his true potential in Chelsea's upcoming games. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Blues' weekend Premier League fixture against Manchester United, Tuchel said (as quoted by Football London):

"I will always like to repeat it now because I see the potential and I think he (Loftus-Cheek) knows his potential. Since he was an academy player, everyone was aware of his potential and now he has to show it to everyone. Everyone in the stadium must know how good and strong Ruben is. This is the next step."

The German tactician went on to acknowledge how Loftus-Cheek is in the toughest competition for minutes on the field.

"This is what he is doing because otherwise he would not play," he said. "It's about performance and he deserves to play. He is in competition for Mateo, N'Golo, Jorginho, Saul, he is in the toughest competition for minutes on the pitch."

Tuchel also praised Loftus-Cheek for his performance in Chelsea's 4-0 battering of Juventus in midweek. The midfielder came off the bench to assist Callum Hudson-Odoi's goal in the 58th minute, which was also the Blues' third goal of the night.

"I am happy with Ruben, he was part of a fantastic performance [against Juventus] and this is what we expect of him," he said.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are in tremendous form this season

The match against Juventus also marked Thomas Tuchel's 50th game in charge of Chelsea. In those matches, the Blues have conceded a meager 24 goals and managed 31 clean sheets. They have picked up 32 wins, 11 draws and just seven losses while also winning the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

Chelsea are now looking to repeat their European success and extend it to the Premier League as well. Tuchel's side are currently at the helm of the English top-flight, having picked up 29 points from 12 matches. They have scored 30 goals and conceded just four in a sensational start to the season.

The Blues have also qualified for the Champions League knockout stages, having accumulated 12 points from five matches in Group H.

