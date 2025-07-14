“Everyone has talked a lot of s**t about us” - Cole Palmer hits back at critics with X-rated response after Chelsea win Club World Cup

Cole Palmer has slammed Chelsea critics after winning the FIFA Club World Cup. The Englishman played a key role in the final against PSG, scoring twice and assisting the third goal in a 3-0 win at the MetLife Stadium.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the match, Palmer first spoke about the feeling in the Chelsea dressing room and touched upon how everyone outside the club doubted them before the final. He said (via Mirror):

"It's a great feeling! Even better because everyone doubted us before the game, we knew that. To put a fight on like we did, it's good. I like finals. It's happened again."

Ad

Trending

The Englishman then went on to heap praise on the Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, while also passing an X-rated comment at the critics:

"The gaffer put a great game-plan out. He knew where the space was going to be. He tried to free me up as much as possible and I just had to repay him and score some goals. He is building something special, something important. Everyone has talked a lot of s*** about us all season but I feel like we are going in the right direction."

Ad

Maresca, meanwhile, was not taking credit for the win and said that it was all down to the players. He was delighted to see them lift a second trophy in less than 50 days but admitted that they could not maintain their level for the whole game because of the temperature. He said (via Mirror):

"No words for the players. They deserve [this]. It's a good moment. For me, we won the game in the first 10 minutes. In the first 10 minutes, we set the tempo, we set the way we wanted to play. We were very good. Unfortunately with the weather conditions, it is not easy to continue for 90 minutes, but I think we won the game in the first 10 minutes."

Ad

Cole Palmer also played a key role when Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League in May, when he grabbed multliple assists in the second half during a 4-1 comeback win over Real Betis. The Blues will now be called the World Champions for the next four years and will have a golden badge on their jersey for the period.

Cole Palmer on Donald Trump joining Chelsea players for the trophy lift

Cole Palmer spoke to the media after the trophy ceremony as well and admitted that he was surprised to see Donald Trump stay with them for the trophy lift. He knew that the US President was going to be presenting the trophy to Reece James, but admitted he was confused on Trump staying back.

Ad

Cole Palmer said (via AP):

"I knew he was going to be here, but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy, so I was a bit confused."

Chelsea will be heading back to London on Monday before the players split for the season break, 356 days since their 2024/25 pre-season began. Cole Palmer and co have their next match on August 8, when they take on Erik ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly at Stamford Bridge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More