"Everyone is talking about Erling, but he is exceptional" - Guardiola backs 'humble' Manchester City star to reach elite level

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on young striker Julian Alvarez ahead of his side's clash with Nottingham Forest, as per Manchester Evening News.

The current Premier League champions take on Forest on August 30 looking to build on an astounding 4-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace.

Alvarez came on in the second half and contributed to the side's comeback and was involved in Erling Haaland's equalizer.

The young Argentine is earning praise for his quick adaption to life in English football and Guardiola has been impressed by what he has seen.

He told reporters in his pre-match press conference:

"How good he is. I know him a little from TV for River Plate. Surprised at how good he is."

Much of the attention has been on Haaland, with the former Borussia Dortmund striker having scored a remarkable six goals in his first four appearances for City.

However, Guardiola believes Alvarez's performances are going under the radar as he too is excelling.

Asked if the Argentinian could reach the elite level, he responded:

"Definitely . So humble and positive. Every session leaves everything. Impact in pre-season, now plays minutes. Involved in two goals the last game, always the sense to be involved in the right areas. When he drops he has the quality to play. Everyone is talking about Erling, but he is exceptional."

Pep Guardiola on whether he will rest Erling Haaland & give Julián Álvarez game-time during a period where they have SIX games in 18 days.



Manchester City manager Guardiola praises Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne signed for Manchester City on this day (August 30 2015)

De Bruyne celebrates his seventh year at the Etihad Stadium, having arrived from Wolfsburg back in 2015 for £68.4 million.

There had been criticism over the fee at the time but the Manchester City midfielder has lived up to the price tag with ease.

For many, he is the best midfielder in not just the Premier League but in European football.

Manchester City boss Guardiola is full of praise, saying (via the aforementioned source):

"It was a really good signing for City, many many years has done brilliantly since then. Before I knew it from Germany, I suffered him for Bayern vs Wolfsburg. Delighted how he's performed in this time."

Touching on the prior scrutiny over his fee, Guardiola added:

"Everyone is open to talk and say their opinion, you have to accept. Maybe people didn't know him, that's why the haters are open to do it. He was calm to do a job on the pitch."

Guardiola then explained the professional of the Belgian, concluding:

Switch on the TV, see how he plays defines him perfectly. His incredbile talent, work ethic, commitment for the club for his mates. He's vice captain. No doubts, you have to watch what they do.

