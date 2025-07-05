“Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset” - New Manchester United signing Diego Leon signals ambition after transfer

Manchester United have completed the signing of left-back Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno. They had signed him in the January transfer window itself, but he joined the club this summer after he turned 18 in April.
The Red Devils already have the likes of Patrick Dorgu and Harry Amass as their left-back options. Hence, many expect Leon to be loaned out for the first season as he gains experience in English football. However, the Paraguayan left-back is eager to prove his worth in Manchester United's first team.
In an interview at the airport in Paraguay before arriving in Manchester, Leon said (via Centre Devils):
“Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset. I’m going to dominate the preseason, and I’ll be playing with them in one or two games.”
Leon also shared a message on his Instagram on Saturday, writing:
"First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to defend such a great badge as Manchester United. I promise to give my best every day, in training, on the pitch, and off it. Thank you to the club for the trust and to my family for always being by my side.
"I hope to bring a lot of joy to all the Manchester United fans and everyone who supports me on this journey. One more goal achieved. From Paraguay to the world. Let’s go Red Devils!"
The Red Devils signed Leon for a reported fee of £3 million, which could rise to £3.6 million with add-ons.
Manchester United could benefit from former left-back's move to Real Madrid: Reports
As per National World, Real Madrid are interested in signing Alvaro Carreras from Benfica this summer. Manchester United, meanwhile, have a 20% sell-on clause in the left-back's contract. Hence, a potential transfer of €50 million will see them earn €10 million.
Carreras was in Real Madrid's academy before he joined United's academy in 2020. He made numerous youth appearances and went out on loan, but never made a senior appearance for the English giants. He then joined Benfica in 2024.
He has made 68 appearances for the Portuguese side, scoring five goals and providing six assists. The 22-year-old left-back's contract with Benfica expires in 2029. His performances have impressed Real Madrid, who are looking to strengthen their left-back position.
However, with Los Blancos currently involved in the FIFA Club World Cup, any potential move is expected to take place after the tournament is over.