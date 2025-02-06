"Everyone wanted Kylian, but the team is responding positively" - Luis Enrique believes PSG are stronger in attack without Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique claimed that their team is performing better in the attack without Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar left the club to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 as a free agent.

Kylian Mbappe spent seven seasons (2017-2024) at PSG although he was a loanee from Monaco in his first season (2017-18). In 308 appearances for the French giants across competitions, he contributed 256 goals and 106 assists. Mbappe is also the club's all-time highest goalscorer and has led them to six Ligue 1 titles, among other honors.

In a pre-match press conference this week, Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique indicated that they've been stronger in the attack since Kylian Mbappe's departure. He said (via Tribal Football):

"I was very brave last season when I told you that we would have a better attack and a better defence. I keep saying it and the numbers confirm it. Everyone wanted Kylian, but the team is responding positively, at a spectacular level. I wanted more players to score. The maturity of the team is very good."

PSG's attack boasts multiple talented superstars, including Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The latter joined the French giants in January from Napoli.

The French giants currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 50 points off 20 games without a single loss. They have scored 54 goals this season in the league.

"They are the ones who saved me" - When Kylian Mbappe thanked Luis Enrique for letting him play in his final season in PSG

In an interview ahead of France's friendly against Luxembourg, Kylian Mbappe said that he was told by officials in Paris that he wouldn't at all in his final season. The Frenchman explained that coach Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos saved him. He said (via CNN):

"It was told to me, it was made clear to me, it was conveyed through the media, it was said to my face. It was very clear; I was spoken to harshly. So, for me, I was convinced that I wasn’t going to play."

"The people who saved me were [manager] Luis Enrique and Luís Campos, the sporting director. They are the ones who saved me. Without them, I would never have set foot on the field again."

Kylian Mbappe's comments came after his move to Real Madrid was finalized in June 2024. In his final season at PSG, the Frenchman scored 45 goals and delivered 11 assists in 49 appearances across competitions.

He also won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophée des Champions with the club. Mbappe was the highest goalscorer in Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, and the Coupe de France in his final season with PSG.

