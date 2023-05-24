"Everyone would welcome him with open arms" - Ex-Real Madrid president makes incredible Lionel Messi transfer confession

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has opined that Los Blancos would welcome Lionel Messi wholeheartedly if the Argentinian decided to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

There are doubts about Messi's future with Paris Saint-Germain as his contract ends on June 30. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the forward is certain to leave the French giants as a free agent.

Messi has received an offer worth over €400 million a year from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, as per the journalist. Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami have also been credited with an interest in signing the 35-year-old.

To Al-Hilal and Inter Miami's dismay, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner reportedly prefers to continue playing in Europe. Barcelona, Messi's former club, is the only club interested in signing him in the continent as things stand. However, the Blaugrana need to solve their financial issues to sign the superstar.

Calderon, meanwhile, has said that he would try to sign Messi for Real Madrid if he was in Florentino Perez's place despite the forward's past with Barcelona. The former Los Blancos president added that the fans would be more than happy to have the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in their team.

Asked if he would sign Lionel Messi for Real Madrid, Calderon said on Argentinian radio show Super Deportivo Radio (via Infobae):

"Of course, he is still a professional player. He still has two years to play at the highest level. He is a player that you always have to try to keep close. The great players go where they want. If Messi decided to come to Real Madrid, I'm sure everyone would welcome him with open arms."

Although Calderon is interested to see the PSG superstar join the Madrid giants, it is hard to envisage both the player and the club expressing a desire to facilitate the transfer.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Barcelona during Ramon Calderon's Real Madrid tenure?

Ramon Calderon functioned as Real Madrid's president from July 2006 to January 2009. Los Blancos won two La Liga titles and one Supercopa de Espana during the lawyer's tenure. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, had established himself as a regular for Barcelona by then.

Lionel Messi helped the Blaugrana win the UEFA Champions and La Liga in the 2005-06 season. He bagged eight goals and five assists from 25 appearances across competitions that term. Calderon was a member of Madrid's administrative board at the time.

Less than two months after Calderon became Los Blancos' president, the Argentinian helped Barcelona win the 2006 Supercopa de Espana.

Lionel Messi won the Champions League, La Liga, and the Copa Del Rey with the Catalonia-based club in the 2008-09 season. He scored 38 goals and provided 19 assists in 51 games across competitions that term. Calderon was Real Madrid's president at the start of the campaign but resigned In January 2009.

