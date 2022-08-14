"Everything he did was brilliant" - Micah Richards lavishes praise on 'sensational' Arsenal star after Leicester City win

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has heaped praise on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus after his match-winning brace in his team's 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates on Saturday (August 13).

After opening their new season with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace last week, Arsenal have made it two in two. Jesus bagged his first competitive goal for his new club with an audacious chip over Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The 25-year-old, who arrived from City for a fee of £45 million earlier this summer, doubled the Gunners' lead right after the half-hour mark with a header. He also helped them score their third of the contest, setting up Granit Xhaka in the second half.

Speaking on Match of the Day (via Metro), Richards lauded the Brazilian's all-round performance against the Foxes. He said:

"He was sensational. Everything he did was brilliant. I watched him at Manchester City, but at Arsenal, he seems a different player. He seems a lot more confident. He was so unlucky not to get his hat-trick. He has got everything in his game."

He continued:

"He popped up in so many positions; he's alert in the box. His all-round game was brilliant. I'm just happy for him because at Manchester City, he gave so much in terms of work rate, but now, it feels he is the main man. A great day for him; it really was."

Speaking after the contest, Jesus said (via Metro):

"I am so happy because we played so good against a tough opponent. I work all day every day to score goals. I was not unhappy at Manchester City. I just wanted to play, and the club understood."

The north London outfit will next lock horns with Scott Parker's Bournemouth away from home on August 20.

Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to extend William Saliba's contract

Speaking to Football Insider, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised his former club to tie promising centre-back William Saliba, 21, to a new deal. The Frenchman's current contract runs out in 2024. Campbell said:

"Agree on the numbers now Arsenal! Wow, this guy is only going to get better. I’m not saying he is never going to have a bad game; young players always will. He will have his moments, but the way he plays the game; he is so assured. He brings such a calmness to the team."

He added:

"Saliba is an incredible player and an incredible talent. They better get him signed up. The sooner the better.”

Saliba has started back-to-back Premier League games for the Gunners this season after returning on loan from Marseille. He put on a 'Man of the Match' display on debut against Palace last week.

