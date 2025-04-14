“Everything that comes is welcome” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick speaks up on replicating Bayern Munich sextuple

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has spoken about potentially replicating the sextuple he won as manager of Bayern Munich. The legendary Bavarian side of 2020 won an astonishing six trophies in that single year, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

Barca are already on an impressive run of form this season. They have won the Supercopa de Espana under Flick, and they look to be on the verge of clinching La Liga. They could also win the Copa del Rey if they beat Real Madrid in the final, and they are one of the toughest competitors in the Champions League.

When asked if he could replicate his Bayern sextuple with his current Barcelona squad, Hansi Flick said to the press (via Barca Universal):

“I always say that. I don’t live in the past and what I won with Bayern, but in the present. Everything that comes is welcome, but that’s the future and we have to focus on the game against Dortmund. We have to focus on tomorrow’s game.”

Apart from a 2-1 loss to Monaco, Barcelona are unbeaten overall in this season’s Champions League. They have beaten Dortmund twice already, and their upcoming clash is expected to go the Blaugrana's way.

Hansi Flick urges Barcelona players to sit up ahead of Dortmund clash

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has called on his players to keep their eyes on the prize ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg with Borussia Dortmund. The Catalans travel to Germany with a 4-0 lead from the first leg, and they are strong favourites to make it to the final four.

Flick has plainly stated that the job is not done. Despite their immense aggregate advantage, the tactician has warned against complacency and is expecting a hot reception from the Bundesliga side.

“We come from 4-0 down in the first leg, we try to play at our maximum level and I think in matches like these we have to be very focused and play as we know how.”

He further added:

“We are lucky to have the advantage because tomorrow’s game will be very difficult. I want my team to enjoy playing against one of the top teams in the whole of Europe. We want to play a good game and we want to maintain the level of the 4-0 first leg.”

Barcelona are currently leading the table in Spain, with 70 points from 31 games played. However, their eyes will be set on a seat in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, and a controlled performance at Westfalenstadion on April 14 will see them through.

