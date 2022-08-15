"Everything is crushed by the greedy two" - Kylian Mbappe's answer when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both inspired Kylian Mbappe, who refused to pick one between the two.

The 23-year-old currently plays from the Argentine maestro at PSG after he idolised Ronaldo since childhood. The Frenchman had a difficult time when asked to choose between the two legends, comparing it akin to picking one of one's parents.

"Every year I wondered who would win the Ballon d’Or, Messi or Cristiano," Kylian Mbappe was quoted as saying by Goal. "Who do I prefer? It's like choosing between your father or your mother, you can't."

"If I had the choice between Messi and Ronaldo for my team? I'd retire and take both of them, to be sure that we win!"



"I could choose one, but it'd be at the expense of the other.



"I could choose one, but it'd be at the expense of the other. To choose one would be an insult to everything that the other has achieved."

Mbappe went on to praise Messi and Ronaldo for their insane thirst for success after dominating all the major awards in the sport, including the Ballon d'Or for over a decade.

He said:

"As for all those of my generation, the Ballon d'Or is inevitably associated with the battle between Leo and Cristiano. Digging really deep into my memory, I also remember a little bit Ronaldinho (a Ballon d'Or winner in 2005)."

He continued:

"But, frankly, everything is crushed by the greedy two! They have shared the prize for so long. Every year, like everyone else, I wondered which one of them would get it. Looking back, that battle was pretty crazy."

Kylian Mbappe has had the privilege to sit close to Messi and Ronaldo during award galas on many occasions. The PSG winger has revealed that he tries to pay attention to the two players to find out who'd be more upset after missing out.

Everything Cristiano @EverythingCR7_ 🎙 Kylian Mbappé:



“Ronaldo or Messi? Ronaldo for sure. I could never speak ill of him. Even when he doesn’t have the best performance, he still plays well." 🎙 Kylian Mbappé: “Ronaldo or Messi? Ronaldo for sure. I could never speak ill of him. Even when he doesn’t have the best performance, he still plays well." https://t.co/f2WUbjyfcx

"On ceremony days, it was fun to watch them when they were next to each other. And trying to figure out from their faces which one looked more angry or upset because they knew they didn't win," the 23-year-old said.

How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have started the new season

The duo aren't showing any signs of slowing down yet.

The 2022-23 season has started on a contrasting note for Messi and Ronaldo.

Messi appears determined to make up for his slow start to life at PSG last term. He has entered the new season on a brilliant note, scoring three goals in as many appearances across competitions.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is yet to hit the ground running amis speculation surrounding his future at Manchester United. The Portuguese has fired blanks in his first two games so far and will hope to find his scoring boots this weekend.

Edited by Bhargav