"Everything depends only on him" - Ukrainian star believes Chelsea superstar could win the Ballon d'Or in the future

Ukraine midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has backed his compatriot and Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk to win the Ballon d'Or someday. He asserted that Mudryk has the qualities but just needs to showcase them.

The Blues signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for a reported fee of €70 million. He's struggled in his time with the west London side, registering just seven goals and four assists in 58 games across competitions. His general performances have also been far from desired.

However, his compatriot and former Shakhtar teammate Georgiy Sudakov has backed Mudryk to be a success. He said in an interview with The Guardian (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

Trending

“Mykhailo is an incredible player, he has no upper limit and he can win the Ballon d’Or with his qualities, but everything depends only on him.

“I believe he will be able to show his best qualities. Ukraine is an incredibly talented country and he is a great example for us to follow.”

Sudakov and Mudryk shared the pitch 55 times for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine and their youth sides. The west London side, meanwhile, were also linked with a potential move for Sudakov this summer, which could see him reunite with the winger.

Ian Wright slams Chelsea for captaincy decision

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Chelsea and their manager Enzo Maresca's decision to make Enzo Fernandez the captain. The midfielder faced a lot of criticism after an alleged racist chant in the aftermath of Argentina's Copa America triumph. Even some Blues players like Wesley Fofana raised their voices against the chant.

However, in their opening game of the season against Manchester City at home, Enzo Fernandez was named the captain with Reece James out injured. Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed this decision as he said on the Wrighty's House podcast (via Mirror):

"Chelsea man, oh my god. Fix up yourselves. What are they doing? There’s no way that man deserves the captaincy. It’s embarrassing. He also argued that, even putting the chants to one side, Fernandez has shown little in his performances to indicate he's captain material.

"He’s not putting those kind of performances in, even before the chant stuff. This guy has done nowhere near enough to be the captain of that club. And they make him captain? That tells me everything you need to know about Chelsea."

The Blues lost 2-0 against Manchester City and will next take on Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs first leg on Thursday, August 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback