“Everything he does, it’s always 100%” – Victor Lindelof lavishes praise on Manchester United teammate 

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has heaped praise on teammate and World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez for the passion and energy he brings to the game.

Upon his arrival, Martinez made an instant impact after United's poor start to the season and has been a fixture at the left-sided centre-back position.

Speaking to the club's TeamViewer Diaries, Lindelof talked about how quickly Martinez settled into his role. He said:

"Licha [Martinez] settled down quickly and I think every teammate and everyone in the squad has been helping him as well and he's a fantastic player and he's been performing at a very high level before and with his national team, so I think that helps us."

Lindelof also outlined the importance of Martinez to the team, hailing him as being 'fantastic' since his arrival. He added:

"Since he's arrived at the club, I think he's been fantastic and his energy and passion for the game is really, really great and I think it's important for us as a team. Everything he does, it's always 100% and that's how it should be. I think he's been performing at a very high level and hopefully he can keep the level up."

Martinez returned to Manchester United training after their comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. He is expected to be in contention to start their next game away at Wolves.

While he did not play a major role for Argentina in their World Cup winning exploits, playing half an hour in their semi-final and being benched for the final, the 24-year-old has become a fan favorite at Manchester United, playing a key role for the team. Since his arrival, he has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United looking to take advantage of Jordan Pickford's contract uncertainty

The Red Devils could make a move for Jordan Pickford.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's contract situation has caught the eye of Manchester United. According to reports, the England No.1 agreed to a five-year extension with the Toffees before the World Cup break, but the deal has not yet been approved by the club. Given this uncertainty, the Red Devils, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Pickford.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are all considering a move to sign Jordan Pickford from Everton.



(Source: Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are all considering a move to sign Jordan Pickford from Everton.(Source: @MailSport 🚨 Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are all considering a move to sign Jordan Pickford from Everton.(Source: @MailSport) https://t.co/pTND54oA4S

It is believed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking for an upgrade in the goalkeeping department, especially a player comfortable with the ball at his feet.

While current goalkeeper David de Gea is an excellent shot-stopper, he is notably poor with distribution. The team has looked at options like Jan Oblak, Yann Sommer, and Diogo Costa to replace the Spaniard. The change in goalkeepers is just the next step in Ten Hag's desire to impose his style on the team.

