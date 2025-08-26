“Everything he does, looks like a struggle” - Steve Nicol calls out Liverpool star who lacks confidence after Reds’ 3-2 win over Newcastle

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has pointed fingers at Milos Kerkez after the 3-2 win against Newcastle United on Monday, August 25. The Reds locked horns with the Magpies at St. James' Park in the Premier League, with the 'Alexander Isak' saga adding more fire to the clash.

The Merseyside club took the lead in the 35th minute through Ryan Gravenberch, before Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon was sent off at the stroke of half time. Hugo Ekitike doubled the lead for Liverpool a minute into the second half, and it looked like Arne Slot's team would cruise to a win.

The home side, though, showed great character to get back into the game through goals from Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula. However, young Rio Nguhoma came off the bench to secure all three points for the Reds in the 10th minute of second half injury time.

Speaking on ESPN FC after the game, Nicol insisted that Kerkez looks out of confidence at the moment.

“I don’t know if Kerkez played a ball forward all game. He absolutely looks devoid of confidence. Everything he does, looks like a struggle. He got done for fun by Elanga in the first half around three times, couldn’t get close to him,” said Nicol.

Milos Kerkez joined Liverpool from Bounemouth this summer in a reported £40m deal.

Have Liverpool received a boost in their pursuit of Alexander Isak?

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United have stepped up their pursuit of Alexander Isak's replacement, which will be good news for Liverpool. According to The Express, the Magpies have offered £50m for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Strand Larsen.

However, the report adds that the Midlands club have turned down their offer, as they don't want to sell the Norwegian striker. Larsen is not looking to leave either, but recent reports have suggested that he has agreed personal terms with Newcastle United.

The Magpies also have their eyes on Yoane Wissa, but have seen two offers rejected by Brentford. Their second proposal was reportedly in the range of £40m, but wasn't convincing enough for the Bees.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak is refusing to play at the moment as he tries to force a move to Anfield. Liverpool have already offered £110m for the Swede, but it has been turned down as the player is valued at £150m. The Magpies, however, will only sell the 25-year-old if they can sign his replacement before the end of the summer.

