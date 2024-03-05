“Everything was done” - Max Allegri’s agent reveals why Juventus boss turned down Real Madrid with ‘death in his heart’

The agent of Juventus manager Max Allegri has revealed that the Italian manager was very close to joining Real Madrid in 2021 before changing his mind. Los Blancos were in the hunt for a new manager after reaching the end of a cycle in 2021, and Allegri was their first-choice candidate.

Real Madrid enjoyed a greatly successful period between 2014 and 2018, before a dip in performance after the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Although Zidane did return for a brief spell in charge of the club, winning the league once, before deciding to leave the club at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Los Blancos looked at many managerial options, including Antonio Conte, Joachim Löw, Mauricio Pochettino, and even the young duo of Raul and Xabi Alonso. Their leading target, however, was none other than former Juventus manager Max Allegri, who had left the Italian side in 2019.

Giovanni Branchini was the agent responsible for negotiations with the Spanish club and revealed that Allegri had in fact, reached an agreement with the club.

With only his signature required to close the deal, Allegri backtracked due to family and personal reasons, and signed for Juventus, Branchini told Relevo.

“Everything was done between Allegri and Real Madrid (in 2021). Everything. He just needed to sign. In the end, with death in his heart, he rejected because of his family and his personal situation.”

Los Blancos eventually turned to former manager Carlo Ancelotti shortly after, and the Italian manager has remained in charge of the club since then. Max Allegri, on the other hand, has remained with Juventus, steering the club through a quagmire in recent seasons.

Max Allegri expresses disappointment at Pogba situation

Juventus manager Max Allegri has had to deal with an unhealthy amount of issues off the pitch, including the situation surrounding Paul Pogba. The French midfielder was found guilty of doping and handed a four-year ban by Italian authorities.

Allegri revealed in an interview that he feels very sorry for the 30-year-old midfielder and that football has lost a wonderful player. The manager signed the former Manchester United man in 2022, but injuries curtailed his involvement in 2022-23.

"I wrote him a message two days ago. On a human level I'm very sorry, but also from a footballing point of view. This sport is losing an extraordinary and difficult to find player who I had the pleasure of coaching.

Max Allegri has managed to keep his side second in Serie A and in the race to return to Europe next season.