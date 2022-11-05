"Everything has to be done with such precision" - Joe Cole makes bold claims about new Chelsea owners

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has thrown his support behind new Blues owner Todd Boehly, who took over from Roman Abramovic back in May. The former attacking midfielder has hailed the American businessman for setting the foundation for the club's long-term success with a couple of smart decisions.

Todd Boehly's spell as Chelsea's owner has already seen a number of bold decisions. This includes the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and splashing a whopping £278.4 million on new signings during the summer transfer window.

Joe Cole believes the Blues are treading a similar path to that of Manchester City, who have dominated the Premier League in recent seasons. The Englishman was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail:

"I have to take my hat off to Man City, I believe they'll win the league this year. I think that's five league titles out of six, that's getting into an era of domination we never thought we'd see in the Premier League because of the levels of competition. But they've made so many smart decisions."

The former Blues midfielder praised the Cityzens' dominance in the Premier League before tipping the Blues to return to the pinnacle of English football in the coming years. He added:

"Chelsea have stepped back and looked at the situation, thinking it is going to need to be a long-term project, taking the right steps along the way to match Man City off the pitch and on it. Everything has to be done with such precision, Man City are a well-oiled machine at the moment. You have got to respect that."

"Chelsea are in a position of respecting what they have done, but the competitive nature is that we want to be back on top of the tree in English football. It has to be a long-term project, there have to be foundations and I think it is a smart move."

How have Chelsea fared in the Premier League this season?

The Blues beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in their most recent outing.

As it stands, the Blues occupy sixth place in the Premier League table with 21 points from 12 games so far. The west London outfit have won six, drawn three, and lost three of their fixtures in the English top flight this term.

Graham Potter's men will next take on Arsenal in a highly anticipated face-off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (6 November).

