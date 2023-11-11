“Everything else looks fine,” “Long night is waiting” - Real Madrid fans upset as Ancelotti names 28-year-old in starting line-up for Valencia match

Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Valencia at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. This match comes as a golden opportunity for Madrid to close in on league leaders Girona, who earlier edged out Rayo Vallecano 2-1, giving them a five-point lead with 34 points.

However, the Bernabeu faithful are upset about the inclusion of 28-year-old fullback Ferland Mendy in the starting lineup.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad, buoyed by their recent UEFA Champions League triumph over Sporting Braga, remains optimistic. They will believe that replicating Wednesday's performance could pave their way to victory.

An unavoidable alteration in the lineup has stirred controversy among the Madrid faithful, as Jude Bellingham is sidelined due to a shoulder injury. However, it's the decision to field Mendy that has truly sparked the ire of fans.

The left-back, having appeared in five La Liga and three Champions League matches this season, has not lived up to the expectations. His inclusion in the starting lineup has been met with dismay, prompting a vocal response from the supporters on Twitter.

One fan stated, referring to Mendy's inclusion:

“Everything else looks fine”

Another shared pessimism on the same point:

“Long night is waiting”

Here is a selection of fans' tweets related to Ferland Mendy's inclusion for the match:

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham sidelined with shoulder injury ahead of Valencia clash

In a significant setback for Real Madrid, midfield prodigy Jude Bellingham will be absent from the upcoming La Liga showdown against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu. The England international's absence comes as a blow to manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the crucial fixture.

Real Madrid's official statement confirmed the gravity of Bellingham's injury (via Mirror):

“After the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham, he has been diagnosed with anterior instability of his left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation. Bellingham is out for today's match against Valencia.”

Ancelotti, caught off guard by this development, had previously expressed optimism about Bellingham's participation in the match. In his pre-match press conference, the manager stated (via Mirror):

“We're looking at what happens. The player feels good. He trained normally and he's available. Provided nothing odd happens in the coming hours, I think he'll play.”

Bellingham's journey with Real Madrid, following his high-profile £88.5 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund, has been nothing short of sensational. Scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances, he has quickly become a vital player in the club's midfield.