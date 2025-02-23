"Everything to them is the fault of a conspiracy" - LaLiga chief Javier Tebas calls out Real Madrid, labels them a 'crying club'

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas has lambasted Real Madrid, accusing them of 'crying' all day and creating conspiracy theories. Tebas also admitted that he is an ardent supporter of Los Blancos but reckons the version of the club he knows is 'hibernating'.

Carlo Ancelotti and company have run a segment on RMTV on a near-weekly basis in which they openly criticize the decisions made by referees that have gone against them. They recently posted a five-minute compilation that portrayed all the refereeing errors during their 1-1 draw against Osasuna (February 15).

However, Tebas has defended the Spanish match officials, recently saying (via Diario AS h/t @ReshadFCB on X):

“I know many Madrid fans who do not always agree with things. They’re a crying club, crying all day. They cry for the full weekend, they will cry for the next weekend and everything to them is the fault of a conspiracy.”

He added:

“I'm happy when Madrid wins. I was very happy when Madrid won the Champions League. I'm a Real Madrid fan. My Real Madrid is hibernating. A part of Real Madrid is making the mistake of venerating everything Florentino does, of saying that everything is fine. Real Madrid should have an independent opinion.”

Los Blancos recently appealed Jude Bellingham's red card against Osasuna, which was rejected by the authorities. They also publicly released a statement expressing their discontent about the referee's decisions during their 1-0 loss against Espanyol (February 1). They also reportedly issued a complaint to the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Real Madrid request fans to chant 'Corruption in the federation' in the 12th minute against Girona: Reports

According to a Relevo reporter Rodra (via @MadridXtra on X), Los Blancos have asked fans to chant 'Corruption in the federation' in the 12th minute against Girona. The two sides are set to face each other in their LaLiga fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu later today (Sunday, February 23).

Club president Florentino Perez is also allegedly behind this notion, despite previously being against these chants. The reason Los Blancos have decided to chant in the 12th minute is to reportedly showcase how the match officials are the 12th man for opposing sides.

The reigning champions are currently third in the LaLiga standings with 51 points from 24 games, three points behind leaders Barcelona, with a game in hand.

