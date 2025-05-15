"Everything they do goes through him" - Chelsea star Cole Palmer on why he believes Barcelona star is the 'best player in the world'

Chelsea star Cole Palmer believes Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world. At just 17, Lamine Yamal has already won the UEFA Euro 2024 with Spain and is on the verge of winning LaLiga 2024-25 with the Catalans. He's also won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

The English midfielder has expressed that he loves watching Yamal play and how his confidence and courage have helped him establish himself. Palmer said on Sky Sports Premier League:

"I think he's the best player in the world. Everything they do goes through him. He is confident, he has got no fear. I love watching him."

This is not the first time Palmer has praised Yamal. As per a report by Goal, the Chelsea midfielder labeled him as the best wonderkid in the world back in January. He had also played against the teenager in the Euro Cup final, a fixture which England lost 2-1 to Spain.

Yamal, ever since his introduction to the Barcelona senior team, has gradually progressed as a fine talent. In his breakthrough season (2023-24) at the club, he registered seven goals and nine assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

The ongoing season has seen him develop and add more to his statistics. He has notched 40 goal contributions in 52 matches, which comprises 16 goals and 24 assists. He also leads the LaLiga assists chart with 12 assists.

David Villa's take on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Former Spain and Barcelona forward David Villa believes Lamine Yamal could have started for Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Villa, who was a vital cog in Vicente del Bosque's World Cup-winning side, claimed that what Yamal has in himself is unique. He said (via beIN Sports):

"It's hard to compare generations, but what Yamal has is unique. His skill level is so extraordinary that he could play in any era and in any team."

Villa was also highly impressed by the teenager's influence on the pitch in Barca's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan this season. He mentioned:

“In the final minutes against Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal, it was clear that everyone was looking for him. He was the one who could turn the game around. At just 17 years old, doing that in a club like Barcelona is insane."

Although Barcelona didn't qualify for the final, Lamine Yamal's world-class goal in that fixture will surely be remembered by fans for a long time.

