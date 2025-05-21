"Everything goes through him" - Jamie Carragher urges Chelsea target to snub Manchester United move; names ideal club 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap to snub a move to Manchester United. He believes that Everton would be the ideal club for the youngster this summer.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher stated that Manchester United would be too big a step for Delap, as he needs to find his feet first. He believes that the 22-year-old striker needs a couple of seasons at a mid-table club before going to the big clubs. He said (via Tribal Football):
"I don’t think Delap should go to Man United. What happened to Hojlund, sometimes when you’re going from a team who have been relegated - I know Man United are 16th, but they are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the eyes and ears on them. I think that’s such a big step. I know people might say it’s not in terms of league position, but Man United are a monster."
"I do think he’s an upgrade on Hojlund, but I almost think that next step should be Everton or something. You know you’re going to play every week, you’re going to be the main man, you’re going to feel like one of the best players in the team. He’s the best player in the team at Ipswich, everything goes through him, so go to another club where you’re that for two years, then go to Man United or wherever. A team playing in the Champions League or trying to compete at that sort of level."
Manchester United are leading the chase for Liam Delap this summer but face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle United. The striker has a £30 million release clause in his contract after Ipswich Town were relegated from the Premier League.
Gabby Agbonlahor wants Liam Delap to snub Manchester United for West Ham United
During an appearance on talkSPORT, Gabby Agbonlahor claimed that Manchester United would be a big step for Liam Delap. He stated that the Ipswich Town star should take another step in his career before making the jump to the big clubs and suggested a move to West Ham United. He said:
"If I were him I wouldn't be going there (United) at the moment. I wouldn't stay at Ipswich. I'd go to a West Ham, go and prove yourself at West Ham, the next step. They need a striker, Ferguson will go back to Brighton, that hasn't worked out. They're desperate for a striker."
West Ham United are looking to sign a striker, but the Ipswich Town star looks set to join Manchester United or Chelsea this summer.