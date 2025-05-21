"Everything goes through him" - Jamie Carragher urges Chelsea target to snub Manchester United move; names ideal club 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap to snub a move to Manchester United. He believes that Everton would be the ideal club for the youngster this summer.

Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher stated that Manchester United would be too big a step for Delap, as he needs to find his feet first. He believes that the 22-year-old striker needs a couple of seasons at a mid-table club before going to the big clubs. He said (via Tribal Football):

"I don’t think Delap should go to Man United. What happened to Hojlund, sometimes when you’re going from a team who have been relegated - I know Man United are 16th, but they are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the eyes and ears on them. I think that’s such a big step. I know people might say it’s not in terms of league position, but Man United are a monster."

Ad

Trending

"I do think he’s an upgrade on Hojlund, but I almost think that next step should be Everton or something. You know you’re going to play every week, you’re going to be the main man, you’re going to feel like one of the best players in the team. He’s the best player in the team at Ipswich, everything goes through him, so go to another club where you’re that for two years, then go to Man United or wherever. A team playing in the Champions League or trying to compete at that sort of level."

Ad

Manchester United are leading the chase for Liam Delap this summer but face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle United. The striker has a £30 million release clause in his contract after Ipswich Town were relegated from the Premier League.

Gabby Agbonlahor wants Liam Delap to snub Manchester United for West Ham United

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Gabby Agbonlahor claimed that Manchester United would be a big step for Liam Delap. He stated that the Ipswich Town star should take another step in his career before making the jump to the big clubs and suggested a move to West Ham United. He said:

Ad

"If I were him I wouldn't be going there (United) at the moment. I wouldn't stay at Ipswich. I'd go to a West Ham, go and prove yourself at West Ham, the next step. They need a striker, Ferguson will go back to Brighton, that hasn't worked out. They're desperate for a striker."

West Ham United are looking to sign a striker, but the Ipswich Town star looks set to join Manchester United or Chelsea this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More