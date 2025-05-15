“They're desperate for a striker” - Gabby Agbonlahor tells Liam Delap to snub Manchester United move; names club he should join instead

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Liam Delap to snub Manchester United and join West Ham United. He believes that the striker should prove himself at another Premier League club before moving to the big teams.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor pointed out that West Ham United are in the market for a striker and Delap would be the ideal player for them. He added that they would be the better option for the Ipswich Town star too and said via TBR Football:

"If I were him I wouldn't be going there (United) at the moment. I wouldn't stay at Ipswich. I'd go to a West Ham, go and prove yourself at West Ham, the next step. They need a striker, Ferguson will go back to Brighton, that hasn't worked out. They're desperate for a striker."

It was not the first time Agbonlahor spoke about Delap to West Ham. He stated that Arsenal would also be a better pick for the youngster than Manchester United and said earlier this season (via thewesthamway.com):

"I would go to a different club. Why not go to Arsenal? I could see him at Arsenal I really could. But has he done enough yet to warrant signing for a team that's competing for the Premier League title? I don't know. Does he take a step in-between that, you know like a West Ham. West Ham need a striker in the summer, (Evan) Ferguson is only loan isn't he, so maybe a West Ham might suit him better. But I do really rate him."

Liam Delap has a £30 million clause in his contract following Ipswich Town's relegation from the Premier League. He has interest from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Everton this summer.

Manchester United warned Liam Delap is not the solution by Darren Bent

Darren Bent was on talkSPORT this week and claimed that Liam Delap was not going to solve Manchester United's goal-scoring issues. He insisted that the youngster was not ready to handle the pressure at Old Trafford and said:

"You're talking about 16 Premier League goals between them, four for Rasmus and 12 for Liam. Listen, I'm a big fan of his, I've watched him week in, week out, of course he's improved so much. To go from Ipswich Town, who were in the Championship last season, to Manchester United, and be expected to lead the line and score the goals. Listen, it might work, I think he's got the confidence in himself to be able to do it, but you're right, there's going to be dips in his form."

Liam Delap has played just one season in the Premier League. He has scored 12 goals and assisted twice in the top flight.

