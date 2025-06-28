"Everything he’s done for football" - When Chelsea new signing made his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

New Chelsea signing Estevao Willian prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. The Brazilian revealed that his reference for the game was the Argentine, and he tried to follow his lifestyle off the pitch too.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2024, Estevao said that Messi and Ronaldo had shown why talent and hard work were both important. He looks up to both superstars of the game, but prefers the Argentine. He said:

"I like Neymar a lot too, Cristiano Ronaldo. But my reference is Messi for everything he's done for football. The way he plays and what he does off the pitch is a guy I always have to look up to. And, of course, for me being left-footed like him favours as well. Some people are born with talent, others have to work hard. Good examples are Messi and Ronaldo. Messi has the talent, Ronaldo the effort. I look for both. Talent and dedication."

Chelsea signed Estevao Willian from Palmeiras in 2024, but the teenager stayed another season with the Brazilian side. He could have joined the Blues only after turning 18, with a permanent move set after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the twilight of their careers and have admitted that they were close to retirement. The Portuguese signed a new deal at Al Nassr to extend his stay until 2027, while the Argentine remains in talks with Inter Miami over a new deal.

New Chelsea signing on facing Cristiano Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi

Estevao Willian faced Lionel Messi earlier this month when Palmeiras went up against Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup. The match finished 2-2, with the teenager admitting that he was star-struck to share the pitch with the Argentine.

He told ESPN Brasil after the match (via GOAL):

"When it was half-time, I was p*ssed off because the team was losing, but I ran into the tunnel, caught him, and swapped with him. It's incredible, a guy you play on a video game, you're swapping shirts with him, sharing the field with him. It's an incredible situation. He (Messi) winked at me and my legs started to shake, right at the start of the game. It's so emotional, he's an idol, a reference not only for me, but for the whole world. It's such a joy to have shared the pitch with him."

Lionel Messi will go up against his former side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup on Sunday, June 29. Cristiano Ronaldo had offers from sides playing at the FIFA Club World Cup, but chose to stay with Al Nassr.

