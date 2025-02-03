"Everything about him" - Jamie Carragher heaps praise on 'underrated' Arsenal star after Manchester City win

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Declan Rice after his performance in Arsenal's win over Manchester City on Sunday, February 2. The Liverpool legend believes that the midfielder is underrated and influences play more than fans see.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed Rice was being criticized for the lack of goals and assists but believes that the Englishman does a lot more on the pitch. He added that the former West Ham United star is a throwback midfielder.

Carragher said via Metro:

"I almost feel sometimes that I’m one of Declan Rice’s biggest supporters because I do often find myself scratching my head when I see people criticise him and asking for more goals and assists. I know in the last 10-15 years we look at numbers and analyse things (differently) but I always think about when Thierry (Henry) played alongside Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit in midfield. They were two of the greatest midfield players in the world at that time and two of the greatest we’ve seen in the Premier League. I don’t remember anyone talking about how many goals or assists they got."

"They chipped in with five or six a season and for me, Declan Rice is one of those type of all-round midfielders – a bit like Roy Keane. He said he’s playing in the No.8 and a bit higher, but he’s almost like a throwback midfield player that used to play in a 4-4-2 formation and could do a bit of everything. I think he’s a wonderful player, his passing range is vastly underrated – you saw that with the pass for the fifth (goal). But in the build-up, getting on the ball, his power. Everything about him – his pressing early on – he’s an absolutely wonderful midfield player," he added.

Arsenal signed Declan Rice for a then-record £105 million from West Ham United. The Gunners beat competition from Manchester City, who reportedly had a £90 million offer rejected for him days before the Emirates move.

Arsenal keeping pressure on Liverpool after thrashing Manchester City

Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates on Sunday to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table. The Gunners are still six points behind the Reds, who have a game in hand – the Merseyside derby against Everton, which will be played next week.

Mikel Arteta's side are now three points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest, with 47 points. They have also extended their lead over Manchester City and Newcastle United, who have 41 points from their 24 matches in the league this season.

Chelsea can cut short the lead in second place for Arsenal if they beat West Ham United on Monday. They have 40 points from their 23 matches after winning just once in their last five league matches.

