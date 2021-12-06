"Everything I want, I usually get" - Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah confident of winning Ballon d'Or award in the future

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is positive of one day winning the Ballon d'Or award in the future. The 29-year-old winger said he usually gets what he wants and is not worried about not winning the Ballon d'Or so far in his career.

Mohamed Salah has stated he considers himself the best in the world. The Liverpool winger is eager to win either the Ballon d'Or or FIFA's The Best award once in his career.

Speaking to MBC Masr TV (via Kingfut), Mohamed Salah said:

“At the end of the day it’s people’s opinions, but in my mind, I’m the best player in the world, that’s what I say to myself. I can’t say that I don’t want to win the Ballon d'Or or FIFA’s The Best, of course, I want to win either of them. But if I don’t win either of them, there is no problem. Everything I want, I usually get. I know that I will win either of them later, I’m not worried."

Despite outlining his intention to win the Ballon d'Or, Mohamed Salah believes the evaluation standards of these awards are unfair in nature. The Liverpool winger added:

“The way these awards are handed out is different and they have different standards in their evaluation, and it’s not intended to harm anyone, but I feel that their standards are unfair."

Mohamed Salah is yet to be recognized with a top three nomination in the Ballon d'Or despite having some outstanding seasons with Liverpool. The 29-year-old winger finished seventh in the standings during this year's ceremony.

Mohamed Salah has been in exceptional form this season. The Egyptian superstar has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

Mohamed Salah could become Liverpool's first Ballon d'Or recipient since Michael Owen

Despite being one of the biggest clubs in European football, Liverpool have only had one Ballon d'Or winner in their history. Michael Owen is the Reds' only winner of the prestigious "Golden Ball" after he secured a first-place finish back in 2001.

The closest a Liverpool player has come to winning the Ballon d'Or in recent years was star defender Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch centre-back finished runners-up to Lionel Messi in 2019.

Mohamed Salah's stature in world football has been growing at an alarming rate and could become Liverpool's next Ballon d'Or winner in the coming years. However, it is worth noting that the 29-year-old forward is yet to pen a contract extension at Anfield. Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract runs until the summer of 2023.

