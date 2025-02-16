"Everything just closes up" - Paul Merson explains why Cole Palmer's form has dipped at Chelsea

Paul Merson believes Chelsea star Cole Palmer's recent dip in form is due to Nicolas Jackson's absence. The pundit insists that the duo need each other to perform at their best.

After completing a reported £42.5 million move from Manchester City in 2023, Palmer established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

The England international showed extraordinary form for the Blues last season and he had an excellent start to this campaign as well, registering 20 goal contributions in the Premier League.

However, the 22-year-old has endured a decline recently and hasn't scored in their last five games. His last goal came in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth a month ago.

Nicolas Jackson will be out of action until April after picking up a hamstring injury against West Ham United on February 3. And Merson feels Palmer misses the Senegalese striker amid his goal drought.

He told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"They miss Jackson. Palmer makes Jackson and Jackson makes Palmer. People will go don’t be silly Palmer’s an unbelievable player but you’re only as good as the players you’re playing in front of you."

"He’s got no movement so what happens is if Jackson doesn’t make those runs, he’s a willing player who stretches the game then Palmer comes in and gets the ball. Now Nkunku comes short, Palmer comes short and everything just closes up," he added.

Chelsea will next face Aston Villa in the Premier League on February 22.

"Palmer won't wait around" - Jamie Carragher sends warning to Chelsea after Brighton loss

Jamie Carragher has warned Chelsea that they could be at risk of losing Cole Palmer in the summer after their 2-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend (February 14).

The Blues slipped out of the top four after failing to secure any points against the Seagulls. They are now sixth in the standings, level on points with Bournemouth (5th) and a point behind Manchester City (4th).

Palmer is yet to play in the Champions League for the west Londoners, with the club failing to qualify for two consecutive seasons. And Carragher believes a player of his caliber will not wait at Stamford Bridge another season if Chelsea make it three in a row.

The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports:

"If they don't get Champions League, it will be a disaster. The one thing I took from this game is not just how poor they were but the frustration from Palmer. He won't wait around for this idea that in a couple of years, we will make the Champions League."

"The idea that this project is going to take two or three years, the problem is that the best players won't wait for that," he added.

