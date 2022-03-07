"Everything needs to be right on both sides" - Michael Owen says he would be surprised if Liverpool star left the club

Liverpool legend Michael Owen stated that he would be surprised if Mohammed Salah ends up leaving the club at the end of his contract. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Owen pointed out that Salah has nowhere better to go as the Reds are currently at the epitome of European football alongside Manchester City.

Salah has been brilliant for the Reds in the last few seasons. He is now being tipped to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or award. The Egyptian has scored 27 goals and assisted 10 more in 33 appearances for the Reds this season.

The 29-year-old is also leading the charts for the Premier League top scorer award, with 19 strikes to his name. He is second in the charts for most assists, one behind teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has 11 to his name.

Salah's current contract is set to expire next summer. The Egyptian has demanded a lucrative contract extension and the Reds have to make him one of the highest paid players in the world to keep him at Anfield.

FantasticFirmino9 @MPBFirmino9 Yes winning trophies is an amazing feeling but this group of players is something else. A contract extension for Klopp and Salah would only motivate this group to win more titles. #LFC Yes winning trophies is an amazing feeling but this group of players is something else. A contract extension for Klopp and Salah would only motivate this group to win more titles. #LFC

Michael Owen has now weighed in on the Salah situation. He feels it would be surprising to see Salah leave Anfield regardless of the current situation. Owen also said that Salah's next contract will be his final opportunity to earn lucrative wages in his playing career.

“I would be surprised, I must admit, if Mohamed Salah left,” Owen admitted. “Why wouldn’t he stay? He’ll be getting a great offer. Yes, it’s his main contract of his life really. This is when he has been absolutely at the peak of his powers and it’s his last big contract probably. You can understand that everything needs to be right on both sides." said Michael Owen.

Owen also added that with Liverpool at the top of the game at the moment, Salah does not have better options in Europe right now (in terms of quality of football).

"But where would you go now? There is nobody bigger than Manchester City or Liverpool at the moment. He’s certainly not going to go to anyone in the UK. Barcelona and Real Madrid aren’t currently the force of old."

Owen assessed:

"Paris Saint-Germain I can’t imagine, why would you want to go to the French league when you’re playing in the Premier League? The same goes for Germany. There is nowhere else. Every player is queuing up to come to Liverpool and Man City at the minute. If you’re there, I don’t know why you’d give it up."

Liverpool are chasing Manchester City for the Premier League title

Chelsea and Manchester United were expected to add spice to the Premier League title challenge this season. However, with both clubs failing to win consistently, the race has come down once again between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester City are currently leading the table with 69 points after 28 games. The Reds are six points behind them with a game in hand.

With less than a dozen games left, the Premier League title race is set to go down to the wire. Liverpool will travel to the Etihad in gameweek 32 to face Manchester City.

