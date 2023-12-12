"Everything is possible" - Erik ten Hag previews Manchester United's crucial UCL clash against Bayern Munich

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has offered his take on his team's UEFA Champions League matchday six clash with group winners Bayern Munich on Tuesday (December 12).

United's knockout hopes are dangling by a proverbial thread after a damaging 3-3 draw at Galatasaray on matchday five, twice squandering a two-goal lead. That left them last in the group.

With four points, they trail Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen (both five), who play on matchday six. If that game produces a decisive result, the winner will join Bayern in the Round of 16 even if United beat the Bavarian giants at Old Trafford.

Despite his side's knockout hopes no longer in their own hands, Ten Hag knows that not all hope is lost, telling TNT (as per The United Stand):

"Although it’s a very strong opponent, we have the opportunity to win the game. The fans will be behind us, when we energise them, when they see we’re giving everything, when we have a good plan, then everything is possible.

United have won only one of their five games in Europe this season, beating Copenhagen 1-0 at home, and lost thrice, including 4-3 at Bayern on the opening day.

How have Manchester United fared against Bayern Munich in the Champions League?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have a rather poor record against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, winning only two of 12 games and losing five. The last loss, as mentioned above, came on matchday one at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side haven't lost an away Champions League group game in their last 19 visits, winning an impressive 17 of them, including the last eight.

United are looking to avoid becoming the first English side to twice finish bottom of a UEFA Champions League group. The first time they did so was in the 2005-06 season.

Blackburn Rovers (1995-96) and Manchester City (2012-13) are the only other English sides to finish bottom in the competition in the Champions League era.