“Everything is possible” - Raphael Varane keeps door open to return to former club after Manchester United exit 

Raphael Varane has left the door open to return to Ligue 1 side RC Lens as his spell with Manchester United comes to a close.

The Frenchman ended his tenure at Old Trafford on a high, starting his team's FA Cup final against Manchester City which they won 2-1 on Saturday (May 25). Overall, he's made 37 appearances this campaign for the Red Devils, bagging a goal and no assists across competitions.

The ex-Real Madrid man already confirmed that he would be leaving Manchester United after his contract runs out in the summer. Speaking about his future to beIN Sports, the central defender said (via Get Football News France):

"I don't know. I'll take time to think. I just wanted to come back in time for the final. A return to France? Everything is possible. I'm at the end of my contract. It's the first time that has happened in my career so I'll take the time to really think."

It has been reported by Foot Mercato that a return for Varane to Lens is certainly on the cards. Before becoming a renowned world-class defender at Real Madrid, the World Cup winner came through the aforementioned French team's youth sides.

He made 24 senior team appearances across competitions for the club, bagging two goals while failing to record an assist. In the summer of 2011, Varane made the call to join Real Madrid on a reported €11 million deal.

Raphael Varane makes celebratory Instagram post as his final days at Manchester United come to a close

Raphael Varane made an emotional Instagram post following the Red Devils' FA Cup final victory against Manchester City on Saturday. It was first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Kobbie Mainoo (39') that proved to be the difference in the end.

Jeremy Doku managed to pull one back in the 87th minute, which was too late for the treble winners from last season. After registering only his second trophy at Old Trafford, Varane posted a series of images from the evening on his Instagram, writing:

"What a day, what a club!!!"

After joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid for a reported initial fee of £34 million, the French centre-half made 95 appearances across competitions. He's scored two goals and assisted one in those matches. Varane's only other trophy for Manchester United came from the club's 2022/23 season's Carabao Cup win.