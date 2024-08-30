"Everything is ready" - Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal have agreed deal to sign Premier League star on loan

Premier League giants Arsenal are on the verge of signing Bournemouth shotstopper Neto, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have 'everything ready' to complete the signing of the 35-year-old on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.

In July, the Gunners permanently signed David Raya, who spent the last season on loan at the Emirates from Brentford, for a reported £27 million fee. While their first-choice was sorted, they have had to venture into the transfer market to find a suitable back-up for the Spaniard.

The north London side are set to part ways with second-choice keeper Aaron Ramsdale, having accepted a reported £25 million offer from newly-promoted EPL side Southampton. Since then, a number of names have been linked with a move to north London, including Neto and young Espanyol shotstopper Joan Garcia.

Garcia was the Gunners' first choice, but the transfer talks hit an impasse after Espanyol demanded the full release clause amount (£25 million) to part ways with their prized asset.

Detailing the direction that Mikel Arteta's side has taken after the failed effort to sign the 23-year-old, Romano, in his live transfer show on Playback, said (via TBR Football):

"Arsenal decided to prepare a deal for Neto. They are in an excellent relationship with the agents of Neto, they are in an excellent relationship with Bournemouth. Bournemouth signed Kepa (on loan from Chelsea), and Arsenal reached an agreement with Neto and also reached an agreement with Bournemouth."

"So, the Neto deal is ready for Arsenal. Everything is ready – agreement with the player, loan, no option to buy, no obligation," Romano concluded.

With 13 clean sheets in 63 appearances for the Cherries, Neto would bring some invaluable Premier League experience to Arteta's squad.

Arsenal could make a surprise move for 28-year-old Premier League star before transfer deadline: Reports

Arsenal could potentially make a late swoop for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. According to reports from Football Insider, the Gunners are still on the lookout for an out-and-out striker, with Toney still on their shortlist.

The 28-year-old has been a solid performer for the Bees, with 72 goals and 23 assists in 141 appearances across all competitions. Despite being handed an eight-month ban during the 2023-24 campaign following a breach of the FA's betting rules, he has garnered interest from top EPL sides.

Besides the Gunners, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also made significant efforts to secure his services in this transfer window. However, Mikel Arteta's side are seemingly plotting a late, final attempt to beat out the other suitors for his services.

According to Football Insider, the imminent departure of Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace for a reported £25 million fee would help facilitate a move for Toney. With under 12 months remaining on his contract, Arsenal would likely be able to snap him up for a reasonable price.

