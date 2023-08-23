“Everything remains the same” – Lionel Messi and Di Maria share similar pictures of themselves clicked 14 years from each other

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria go back a long way. They have enjoyed a lot of success together, especially with Argentina across age groups.

Messi, older by eight months, first enjoyed success for La Albiceleste with Di Maria at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Both left-footed players enjoyed stellar campaigns - Messi bagging two goals and three assists - and Di Maria three goals and two assists - in five games. Di Maria scored the lone goal in the final win against Nigeria as Argentina won the gold medal.

More than a decade later, the duo tasted success with the senior team. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final, with Di Maria scoring the lone goal in the final. Messi contributed two goals and four assists, and Di Maria with a goal and an assist, as La Albiceleste ended a near three-decade trophy drought.

Just a year later, there was more collective success for the duo. Messi provided two assists, while Di Maria scored once in the 3-0 Finalissima win over Italy, but there were better things in store.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina went all the way. Messi starred with seven goals and three assists, and Di Maria with one goal and two assists, as La Albiceleste won the competition for the first time since 1986.

In an Instagram story, Messi shared an image shared by Di Maria of the duo celebrating a goal in 2008, and the two making a similar celebration 14 years later. Di Maria captioned his story (as translated from Spanish):

"Everything remains the same."

Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria pics 14 years apart in the same pose

Messi is currently at Inter Miami, whom he joined as a free agent this summer. He has scored 10 goals and provided one assist as the Herons won the Leagues Cup, their first-ever trophy.

Di Maria, meanwhile, joined Benfica this summer, scoring twice in three games across competitions.

How did Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria fare in their lone season together in club football?

Lionel Messi (left) and Angel Di Maria

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria played their lone season together in club football at PSG in 2021-22, with the former arriving as a free agent from Barcelona.

As teammates, they took part in 24 games across competitions, with Messi bagging six goals and 10 assists, and Di Maria four goals and six assists. The Parisians won the Ligue 1 title.

Di Maria left in the summer of 2022, bagging 93 goals and 119 assists in 295 games across competitions spanning seven seasons. Messi followed suit this summer, contributing 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions in two seasons.