“Everything was about the result and winning trophies” - Nemanja Matic compares Manchester United to Chelsea in honest admission

Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Nemanja Matic has opened up about the differences between his two former clubs. The Serbian midfielder offered candid assessments about each team's mentality during his time in London and Manchester.

Matic enjoyed a successful career at Chelsea over two stints, the first being in 2009 and the second one between 2014 and 2017. During his first stint, Matic won the Premier League and the FA Cup under Jose Mourinho.

After his return to Stamford Bridge five years later, the midfielder went on to win two more Premier Leagues and the Carabao Cup. He then joined Manchester United in the summer of 2017 but couldn't add to his trophy cabinet in a five-season stint.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic about the two clubs, Matic said (via UtdDistrict on X):

"The difference I felt after Chelsea was that, at Chelsea, everything was about the result and winning trophies. That was the spirit in the whole club, even from the man who cuts the grass. Roman Abramovich would only ask us about results. At United, it was more commercial-minded. I started to think that after a couple of months in the club."

"I understand that our salary needs to be paid, but I felt that the results were not the focus like it was at Chelsea. I maybe did two commercial jobs at Chelsea, at United it was far more. I arrived at United with the anger to win trophies like I had at Chelsea, but step by step I started to feel that trophies were not the focus. Maybe I’m not right, but that was my feeling inside," he added.

Nemanja Matic currently plies his trade in France for Lyon. The 36-year-old is set to face his old club, Manchester United, in their Europa League encounter on Thursday night (April 10).

Chelsea decide to return Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and sell two more players - Reports

Chelsea have decided to let Jadon Sancho return to Manchester United at the end of their loan agreement this summer. The Blues are also planning to offload two other attacking players.

After impressing in a brief loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season, Sancho arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer on loan in the hopes of reviving his career, which took a downturn at Manchester United.

However, the England international has struggled to impress for Enzo Maresca's side. His loan agreement included an obligation to buy for the Blues at around £20 - £25 million.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are now looking to void the agreement by paying a £5 million penalty (via Metro). The outlet claims that the Blues are planning to sell Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku as well.

