“Everything seems rosy in the garden” – Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester United will claim victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4). The Red Devils host the Eagles at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side have impressed in his first season in charge, sitting fourth in the league.

The Dutch coach's signings have worked out, with the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen adapting to life at Old Trafford with ease. Lawrenson alluded to Ten Hag's signing when predicting United to beat Palace 2-0 comfortably. He told Paddy Power:

"I think this will be a routine Manchester United win. Everything seems rosy in the garden up there and all the signings they’ve made have been really, really good. I’m a big fan of Erik ten Hag, he’s got common sense and I think he gives it to the players in training so good on him."

Manchester United have won 12 consecutive home games under Ten Hag. He is the first manager to achieve this feat since Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils are making Old Trafford a fortress once again.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Ten Hag on Old Trafford: "It must be a fortress. We have to work hard for that. In every game, 100% in terms of concentration and energy. We have to do the same thing on Saturday. " Ten Hag on Old Trafford: "It must be a fortress. We have to work hard for that. In every game, 100% in terms of concentration and energy. We have to do the same thing on Saturday. " #MUFC 🚨🇳🇱 Ten Hag on Old Trafford: "It must be a fortress. We have to work hard for that. In every game, 100% in terms of concentration and energy. We have to do the same thing on Saturday. " #MUFC https://t.co/YeQnl5rL07

They face a Palace side sitting 12th in the league, winning six, drawing six, and losing eight of 20 games. The last time the two teams met was at Selhurst Park, where Ten Hag's men drew 1-1 against Patrick Vieira's side.

Manchester United's new signing Marcel Sabitzer primed for debut against Palace

Marcel Sabitzer could make debut against Palace.

Manchester United sealed the signing of Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day. He is a direct replacement for Eriksen, who is sidelined until early May. The 28-year-old will be a Red Devil until the end of the season.

The Austrian midfielder looks set to make his debut in the encounter with the Eagles. He missed United's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest midweek in the Carabao Cup due to his visa process. Ten Hag touched on the fitness of the player and his chances of playing:

"He did only one session but you can see he's a very fit player. I think he is ready to play. It could be (that he starts)."

Sabitzer made 54 appearances across competitions for Bayern, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. He was heralded at RB Leipzig, bagging 52 goals and 42 assists in 229 games.

His arrival was vital as Ten Hag looked to replace Eriksen, who has been a mainstay in his side throughout the season. The Dane suffered a knee injury in the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Reading in the FA Cup on January 27.

