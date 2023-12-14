"Everything seems out of sync" - Peter Schmeichel rates Manchester United's chances against Liverpool in upcoming PL fixture

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has rated his former side's chances against leaders Liverpool in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday (December 17).

United are coming off a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, which confirmed their fourth-placed finish and no European football after Christmas.

The Red Devils also lost their last league game, 3-0 at home to Bournemouth last Saturday. Meanwhile, Liverpool won 2-1 at Crystal Palace on the same day to surge to the top of the standings after 16 games, 10 points ahead of sixth-placed United.

Ahead of the trip to the league leaders at the weekend, Schmeichel admitted that United do not look in optimal shape (via HITC):

“Everything seems out of sync, I have to be honest. Of course, you have Harry Maguire coming off with an injury. Luke Shaw came off with an injury.

“I think we got Liverpool on Sunday. I’m trying not to think about that. It’s going to be without our captain, without possibly our best player of the last month or so, Harry Maguire. It’s going to be without Luke Shaw if he is injured."

United have had 12 losses across competitions this season while the Reds have lost just twice.

Manchester United set to be without Bruno Fernandes for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are set to be without captain Bruno Fernandes when they take on Liverpool at Anfield this weekend. The Portuguese is serving a suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards, picking up his fifth yellow of the season in the Bournemouth defeat.

Moreover, United are sweating over the fitness of attackers Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who missed the Bayern game due to illness. The defensive pair of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire could be doubtful after sustaining knocks in the midweek game.

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount remain unavaible, as is Tyrell Malacia. Considering the plethora of absentees, Ten Hag could struggle to put together a competitive XI.