“Everything that was spread in the press in the previous weeks and months was fake” – Journalist makes interesting claim on Mbappe’s contract extension at PSG

French journalist Hadrien Grenier revealed interesting information regarding Kylian Mbappe's contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) via Twitter. He claimed that everything that was spread in the press in the previous weeks and months was fake.

Grenier quoted Abdellah Boulma on Friday in a Twitter thread, where he pointed out that Boulma revealed information regarding Mbappe's contract extension with PSG in a podcast on Spotify.

As per Boulma, the contract extension had been agreed on May 19, while the official announcement had not been made until May 21. He said that most of the information being circulated in the media was fake but admitted that Mbappe took a long time to decide his future and there was no way for anyone to figure out anything. He said (as per Hadrien Grenier):

“It happened on Thursday, May 19. It didn't happen on Wednesday, the month before… Everything that was spread in the press in the previous weeks and months was fake. No one could know what he was going to do."

He continued:

“The decision he made was well thought out. He hesitated for a long time between staying or going to Madrid. On May 19, he called Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to give him his “Go”."

Hadrien Grenier



Hadrien Grenier had revealed via a tweet last month that the player had been in touch with current French President Emmanuel Macron and even former premier Nicolas Sarkozy before signing a new contract with PSG.

Kylian Mbappe's contract extension with PSG was marred with controversy

Kylian Mbappe's three-year deal with PSG reportedly earns him £1 million a week (via Sky Sports). Real Madrid were left red-faced after the Frenchman's decision to extend his stay with Les Parisiens and La Liga have already filed a complaint with UEFA against PSG for breaching the Financial Fair Play regulations. Marca reports that the Ligue 1 giants have been under FFP scrutiny ever since the deal went through.

Several rumors have been doing the rounds in the media since the 23-year-old agreed to stay in Paris. One of the rumors that emerged earlier this month indicated that the Frenchman had blacklisted several of his teammates, including Neymar, and wanted them out of the club.

"Mbappe signed his contract at 4pm or 5pm on Saturday."



"At 11pm, Leonardo was sacked by the club as Kylian didn't like him."



"Mbappe can't call Zidane & tell him to come, but PSG will consult him."



explains how much power Mbappe will now have at PSG.

The player later discredited those rumors on Twitter (via Football365). He will reportedly be the highest-paid player in the world. So it is expected that rumors surrounding his contract extension will not stop coming anytime soon.

