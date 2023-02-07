Yaya Toure's former agent Dimitri Seluk has denied suggestions that his client received unaccounted payments from Manchester City. He also stated that the Premier League's charges of financial breaches against the champions were a "surprise."

The Cityzens were charged by the Premier League for over 100 breaches of their financial rules. The club's irregularities date back to the 2009/10 season - the season before the Ivory Coast legend was signed by the club.

Guardian sport @guardian_sport



Story: theguardian.com/football/2023/… Dimitri Seluk, Yaya Touré’s agent when the Ivorian played for Manchester City, has denied receiving any secret payment from the club.Story: @JamieJackson___ Dimitri Seluk, Yaya Touré’s agent when the Ivorian played for Manchester City, has denied receiving any secret payment from the club.Story: @JamieJackson___ theguardian.com/football/2023/…

Speaking to The Guardian, Seluk denied any irregularities in the wages received by Toure, which is among the charges levied by the Premier League against City. He said:

"No, everything was transparent, there was nothing on the back side. I am interested to see what happens as this was a surprise. Yaya, of course, paid everything – tax and everything. It was all transparent."

Manchester City surprised by Premier League's charges

Manchester City said they were "surprised" after the Premier League confirmed the charges against the club on Monday.

The Premier League has referred the Abu Dhabi-backed club to an independent commission and are looking for strong action to be taken.

The investigation has been ongoing for four years, and the Premier League revealed that City have refused to cooperate since the end of the 2017/18 season.

In a statement, City refuted the charges and welcomed a "review of this matter by an independent commission," adding that it was looking forward to "this matter being put to rest once and for all."

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with," the statement read.

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

Reports suggest that the Cityzens could be hit with a heavy fine, given points deductions and/or also relegated from the Premier League should they be found guilty on at least 50% of the 100+ breaches.

Poll : 0 votes