"Everything is between two clubs" - Jan-Aage Fjörtoft comments on Real Madrid and Barcelona target Erling Haaland's possible destination in the summer

Former Norway international Jan-Aage Fjörtoft has claimed that Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian, who is close to Haaland’s family, believes Premier League leaders Manchester City are also in contention.

Erling Haaland’s current contract with Borussia Dortmund runs until 2024. However, there is a special clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Dortmund for €75 million in the summer of 2022.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Contenders to sign Erling Haaland expect to learn his decision in next few weeks. Believed to be Real Madrid or Man City. theathletic.com/3165742/2022/0… Contenders to sign Erling Haaland expect to learn his decision in next few weeks. Believed to be Real Madrid or Man City. #RMFC want Mbappe this year & Haaland next but may need to move now as #MCFC ready to do it (though won’t wait long) @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Contenders to sign Erling Haaland expect to learn his decision in next few weeks. Believed to be Real Madrid or Man City. #RMFC want Mbappe this year & Haaland next but may need to move now as #MCFC ready to do it (though won’t wait long) @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3165742/2022/0…

Hailed as one of the most exciting forwards in the world, the 21-year-old has attracted the attention of many top clubs, including Madrid and Barcelona. Fjörtoft, however, has claimed that Barcelona are not in the race, stating “everything” is between the Premier League and La Liga leaders.

He told ESPN (via Fichajes):

“Everything is between two clubs and I think they are Real Madrid and Manchester City.”

Real Madrid previously had Haaland’s Norwegian teammate Martin Odegaard in their ranks, but couldn’t make room for him. The Dortmund forward is fond of the current Arsenal midfielder, but will reportedly not be affected by his failed stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fjörtoft also confirmed that Haaland has a house in Madrid and reminded that the player’s father Alf-Inge Haaland used to play for Manchester City, saying:

“Another factor is that his father played for Manchester City, he had City shirts. The rain in Manchester would not play any role. He also has a house in Spain, but no role. It depends on the details, on his feelings.”

Los Blancos reportedly wish for Haaland to continue at Dortmund until next summer, as they are also plotting to bring Kylian Mbappe to Madrid. After the Frenchman’s service is secured, they want to focus on bringing the Dortmund No. 9 next summer. However, if the player chooses to move this season itself, Real Madrid would not mind going up against Haaland’s suitors.

Barcelona and Real Madrid pick up important wins in La Liga

Xavi’s Barcelona, meanwhile, managed to secure a hard-fought 1-2 win at Elche in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. Having conceded a goal in the first half, Barcelona needed to come from behind to secure the win. Thankfully, Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay were up to the task and buried their late chances.

While Barcelona had to fight hard to secure maximum points, Los Blancos managed to secure a relatively easy 4-1 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday. The leaders went behind early on, but came back strong with two quick goals from Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric just before half-time. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio added a goal each in the second half to seal the win.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🥇| Barcelona club leaders believe that Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is a done deal. They are working on several additions to reduce Mbappe's effect and compete. 🥇| Barcelona club leaders believe that Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is a done deal. They are working on several additions to reduce Mbappe's effect and compete. @GoalEspana 🚨🥇| Barcelona club leaders believe that Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is a done deal. They are working on several additions to reduce Mbappe's effect and compete. @GoalEspana https://t.co/LWZbiL82YH

Currently, 15 points separate the first and third-best teams in the division. Barca, however, have a game in hand over their El Clasico rivals.

