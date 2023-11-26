"Everything about him is unbelievable" - Gary Neville blown away by 23-year-old after Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Liverpool

Gary Neville was blown away by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland following a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25. The former Manchester United defender hailed the Norwegian forward after the latter became the quickest player to reach 50 goals in the English top flight.

Haaland was at the top of his game once again as Manchester City hosted Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. The striker opened the scoring with a beautiful effort in the 27th minute before Trent Alexander-Arnold ensured the spoils were shared with his 80th-minute strike.

With that goal, Haaland became the quickest player in history to reach 50 Premier League goals. The Norwegian sharpshooter reached the incredible feat in just his 48th appearance, breaking Andy Cole's long-standing record of 50 goals in 65 matches.

Speaking after the game, Manchester United legend Gary Neville was full of praise for Erling Haaland. The Englishman reckoned that the Premier League is lucky to have the 23-year-old.

“He’s a giant, he’s world-class, he’s top, top, top. So I’ve got no doubts at all about this player, no one has. It’s phenomenal, he’s an absolute phenomenon," Neville said in a recent episode of The Gary Neville Podcast.

"We’re lucky to have him in the league, I said this last season, we don’t usually get players like him, they normally go to Real Madrid, Barcelona," he continued. "We very rarely sign players in this league when they’re going to be the best in the world and we know they’re going to be the best in the world but City have done it and he’s a difference-maker."

Neville went on to praise the Norwegian's contributions to Manchester City's historic treble last season.

“He brought them the treble last season, they hadn’t got there before, they hadn’t got the Champions League before and then obviously this season now how he’s gone on to do what you’ve said which is the quickest player to get to 50 goals. Not just quickest but by some margin as well. Andy Cole’s record is fantastic but he’s smashed it out of sight," Neville said.

Erling Haaland still smashing it with Manchester City this season

Following an explosive outing that saw him bag 52 goals and nine assists in 53 appearances in all competitions last season, Erling Haaland has shown no signs of slowing down this term. The 23-year-old has taken up from where he left off this term.

So far, Haaland bagged an impressive 18 goals and four assists for Manchester City in 19 games across all fronts. That includes 14 goals and four assists in the Premier League as well as four goals and one assist in the Champions League.

He currently leads the Premier League goalscoring chart and is only behind Harry Kane when it comes to who bagged the most goals across Europe's top five leagues this term. The Englishman has bagged 18 goals for Bayern Munich in 12 Bundesliga games so far.