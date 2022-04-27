“Everything you want from a guy in that position” – Manchester City fans salute player described as ‘freak’ after display in 4-3 win over Real Madrid 

Kevin De Bruyne added yet another stellar performance to his magnificent career on April 26 in Manchester City's 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Belgian was involved from the moment the first whistle was blown in the first leg of the semi-final. He dictated the midfield throughout a pulsating contest.

He was the first to react to Riyad Mahrez's sweeping cross in the very first minute to head home an impressive effort. This was the quickest goal in Champions League semi-final history and it was some way to do it.

The Belgian midfielder was then instrumental in City's second goal as he threaded through a delightful ball to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian dispatched past Thibaut Courtois as Manchester City took hold of what was a dominant first-half for Pep Guardiola's side.

De Bruyne was seemingly everywhere on the field for Manchester City. He added yet another fantastic performance in what has been a phenomenal season for the Belgian.

Manchester City fans have heralded the 30-year-old's performance. Here are some of their reactions on Twitter.

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva Oh btw it's genuinely a blessing to watch De Bruyne play football every week. Enjoy it while it lasts

Sam Lee @SamLee Before making any other points on the game, which I think everybody will know anyway, I want to say that I think Kevin De Bruyne did literally everything perfectly

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN I can't live a happy man if I don't see Kevin De Bruyne win a UCL. It ain't fair unless he has his hands on that trophy

⁹  @JesusRoIe The best midfielder in the world Kevin de Bruyne shows up again again again and again

Umir @umirf1 In his career, De Bruyne actually has everything you want from a guy in that position. That guy is a freak lol. You can't have all time midfield lists without him in the same breath.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne looking to avenge last season's Champions League pain as he dominates Real Madrid's midfield

The Belgian had to exit last season's final through injury

The Belgian midfielder went into last season's UEFA Champions League final knowing that he could be instrumental in bringing the Cityzens a long-awaited UCL trophy.

He sadly would pick up a facial fracture that would lead to him being substituted in the second-half of City's final defeat against Chelsea. There were pictures of the 30-year-old looking demoralized and defeated as his side were also beaten and bruised.

De Bruyne is now eyeing revenge for the pain of missing out on trying to help City equalize Kai Havertz's first-half strike in that game.

He was pivotal and at the peak of his powers in the clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday night, dominating in large periods and showing his creative capabilities.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Riyad Mahrez with an unbelievable delivery and Kevin De Bruyne with an expertly guided header



An incredible start for Man City!



#UCL 94 SECONDS ON THE CLOCK!Riyad Mahrez with an unbelievable delivery and Kevin De Bruyne with an expertly guided headerAn incredible start for Man City!

He scored his header goal with great efficiency, sweeping in like a centre-forward. The Cityzens will head to the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday looking to finish their Spanish opposition off with the tie delicately poised at 4-3.

De Bruyne will want to ensure his side make it to the final so he can have a say in proceedings for a longer period than he lasted last time out.

Real Madrid's consistent comebacks have brought them back into contention but City's performance was one of brilliance.

Manchester City versus Real Madrid certainly lived up to the billing. But De Bruyne once again showed why he is for many, one of the world's greatest midfielders.

