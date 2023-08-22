“Everything went through him” – Carragher claims ‘outstanding’ Arsenal star was best player on the pitch against Crystal Palace

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's performance against Crystal Palace on Monday, August 21.

The Gunners won the game 1-0 at Selhurst Park to make it two wins in their first two Premier League games this season. Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone fouled Eddie Nketiah in the box and Martin Odegaard converted the resulting penalty in the 53rd minute to secure the win for his side.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off in the 67th minute after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Jordan Ayew. Palace put some pressure on Arsenal towards the latter stages of the game but were unable to find the back of the next.

After the game, Carragher heaped praise on Rice, highlighting his forward runs and passing. He said on Monday Night Football:

"Declan Rice was the best player on the pitch. I actually like him in the role he played more than popping up between the lines. His initial position was to start in that deeper position and drive forward from it. I think that is where he is at his best."

He added:

"He has talked about learning from the manager, playing further forward, maybe playing in pockets. I don't think it fully suits him but I really liked what I saw. It felt like everything went through him. He was in the centre of the pitch, he was getting the ball, he was switching play - a couple of great 50 to 60-yard passes."

"But also when he made that run, he slipped a little pass to Nketiah. He was the best player on the pitch. I thought he was outstanding."

Rice, who joined Arsenal from West Ham United for £105 million this summer, made two blocks, four recoveries, one clearance, and one interception against Palace. He won just two of his 10 duels and had a passing accuracy of 90%.

Arsenal show their grit as they secure a big win over Crystal Palace

The Gunners came into the game against Palace on the back of a 2-1 win at home over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal were certainly the better side in the first half, with 67% possession and nine attempts on goal compared to Palace's five. But the Gunners were unable to find the opening goal.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute after a quick freekick from the north London side caught the Eagles off guard. Sam Johnstone fouled Eddie Nketiah and Martin Odegaard calmly converted the penalty.

Palace then turned up their game in pursuit of an equalizer, especially after Takehiro Tomiyasu's sending-off. The Eagles had 61% possession in the second half and had nine attempts on goal as compared to Arsenal's five.

They also had a penalty appeal turned down after Eberechi Eze appeared to have been fouled by Thomas Partey in the box.

Arsenal held on to join Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City as the only teams to have won both of their games in the Premier League this season.