“Everything went wrong” – Sergio Ramos recalls leaving Real Madrid and joining PSG 

It was the beginning of a new dawn when Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021. The Spaniard is one of the most decorated players in Los Blancos' history and has left behind an incredible legacy in the Spanish capital.

The central defender had a season to forget during his first year in France. The former La Roja captain's season was injury-plagued and he made only 13 appearances across competitions for the Parisians.

The situation, however, has changed this season. Ramos has already made 30 appearances for the Parisian club and has established himself as one of the most crucial players in Christophe Galtier's team.

The former Los Blancos captain recently recalled her move from Real Madrid to France. He told UEFA's official website:

“Leaving Real Madrid was obviously a very big change. My goal is always to continue winning. I won a lot with Real Madrid, but I thought this was a good opportunity for a change of scenery … to try to help a team like PSG."

He added:

"Everything was very difficult at first. You have to find a home and settle down, especially when you come with a family, with four kids. The process was a bit tough at first, but everything has worked out.”

Ramos spent 16 years with Los Blancos, making 671 appearances and winning numerous honors, including four UEFA Champions League titles. He explained how hard it was for him to adapt to a new club after moving to Paris and also deal with injuries. He said:

“At first, having taken that leap, everything went wrong. I got injured, had a hard time recovering and adapting to the new system, to the new team and new coach. You begin to doubt whether or not you've done the right thing. But my career has been defined by consistency, perseverance and hard work. You keep fighting and it will give things more meaning in the future.”

PSG are set for a stern test next as they take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on February 14.

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos's PSG future is uncertain

While Sergio Ramos has become one of PSG's most important players this season, he is currently in the final months of his contract. He is yet to sign a new deal for an extension.

With Presnel Kimpembe back to full fitness and Milan Skriniar's imminent arrival next summer, the club might look to part ways with the 36-year-old Spaniard.

Ramos reportedly had a mega offer from Al-Nassr to join his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran defender, however, has turned it down.

